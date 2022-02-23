February 13 - February 19  

Theft, burglary, vandalism

February 14, 2:52 a.m. Suspicious Activity, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City

February 15, 5:33 p.m. Suspicious Activity, Pokegama Lake Rd, Pine City

February 15, 7:03 p.m. Suspicious Activity, Diamond Rd, Pine City

February 16, 10:17 a.m. Theft, E River Way, Pine City

February 16, 4:04 p.m. Theft, 5th St SE, Pine City

February 18, 2:13 p.m. Theft, 5th St SE, Pine City

February 19, 12:10 p.m. Theft, 8th St SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

February 13, 7:34 a.m. Disturbance, Linden Tree Rd, Grasston

February 13, 2:16 p.m. Order Violation, 5th St SE, Pine City

February 14, 3:20 p.m. Animal Disturbance, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park

February 14, 3:38 p.m. Incident With Squad, Mallard Rd, Brook Park

February 15, 12:31 p.m. Drug Incident, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

February 18, 10:02 a.m. Traffic Stop, Henriette Rd, Pine City

February 18, 3:37 p.m. Vehicle In Ditch, Henriette Rd, Pine City

February 19, 1:58 a.m. Disturbance, 8th St SW, Pine City

February 19, 6:16 p.m. Disturbance, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City

Jail Roster

February 13

AVILA PORTILLO, VICTOR MANUEL Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by DHS - ICE, CA; Hold - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure - Traffic - Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described

BENJAMIN, BILLIE JEAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess - 3 Grams or More Heroin - Arrest of Adult

FROST, JOSHUA MICHAEL Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

LIND, TODD CHARLES Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol  - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

February 14

ALBECK, SCOTT DRAKE Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - GM warrant issued by Pine, MN  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

HAJJ, CHANTEL JOE Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued   - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

LOVE, EDWARD JR Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

February 15

AIKEN, LARRY EUGENE JR Probable Cause - Domestic - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer  - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

JACKSON, JONATHAN TRAVIS Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued

MATHISON, LISA MARIE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin - Arrest of Adult

SNYDER, THOMAS WILLIAM Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by WI; Probable Cause - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

February 16

BENJAMIN, TIMOTHY ADAM SR Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued  - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

GROSZ, AMY RENEE Probable Cause:  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

SORENSON, CHELSEY LYNN Boarder Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

ZIWICKI, SARAH BETH Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

February 17

COLSRUD, DAYSHAUN CEDRIC ALLEN Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

PARKS, JUSTEIN MARIE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant

SHERMER, BREANNA MARYLOU Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant Issued

February 18

ANDERSON, TRENT LEON Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension A - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

SMITH, JOSEPH DANIEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

February 19

ISAAC, DAVID LASHAWN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation

KOEP, DOMINIQUE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support

NAASTAD CANGI, VANCE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

PULLEY, BAILEY MARQUEZ Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Firearms-Serial Number-Receive/Possess w/Altered - Arrest of Adult  - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Sale 5 Kilos or More Marijuana Mixture or Tetrahydrocannabinols - Arrest of Adult

REHNELT, ANGELA GENE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Arrest of Adult

