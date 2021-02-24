February 14  - February 21 Theft, burglary, vandalism

February 14, 11:33 a.m., report of burglary, County Road 43, Willow River

February 14, 1:42 p.m., report of theft, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

February 16, 8:33 a.m., report of theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City

February 17, 5:41 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, State Highway 70, Pine City

February 18, 1:50 p.m., report of theft, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

February 18, 5:14 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 19, 3:52 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City

February 20, 5:17 p.m., report of theft, State Highway 70, Pine City

February 20, 6:53 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City

Miscellaneous

February 15, 12:08 p.m., report of disturbance, Prairie Drive, Pine City

February 15, 6:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City

February 16, 8:36 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City

February 16, 2:36 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City

February 16, 8:55 p.m., report of overdose, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

February 16, 9:37 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 17, 12:30 a.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City

February 17, 3:15 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City

February 17, 3:36 p.m., report of call back, 10th Street SW, Pine City

February 17, 4:02 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City

February 17, 7:25 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City

February 17, 11:28 p.m., report of vehicle recovered, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City

February 18, 6:14 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 18, 6:23 p.m., report of medical, Henriette Road, Pine City

February 18, 6:26 p.m., report of check welfare, Northern Road SE, Pine City

February 18, 9:14 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 18, 11:42 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Forest Boulevard, Pine City

February 19, 11:47 a.m., report of damage to property, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 19, 2:04 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 19, 3:56 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

February 19, 10:04 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City

February 19, 10:56 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

February 20, 2:22 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Forest Road, Pine City

February 20, 7:20 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

February 20, 8:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Jail Roster

February 14

Pederson, Dale Thomas Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

February 15

Elliot, Dimitri Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic

George, Bradley Jared Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Miller, Molly Ann Probable Cause-Receiving Stolen Property; Probable Cause:-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess/Use Police Radio While Committing Felony-Acts Constituting

Ruse, Auston Lee Probable Cause-Receiving Stolen Property; Probable Cause: Possess/Use Police Radio While Committing Felony-Acts Constituting

February 16

Castillo, Jorge Maurico Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle

Colton, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Mattinas, Angie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By A means Other Than  a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy-Arrest of Adult

Schouveller, Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Arrest of Adult

St. John, Tanya Lyn Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

February 17

Miller, Harold John Jr. Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance

Pagel, Reed Jeffery Probably Cause-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors

Roseland, Dallas Joe Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart

Staples, Rodney Dale Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Tauzell, Tyrone Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult

Wilson, Gregory Brian Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult

Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult

February 18

Bearheart, Waneta Ann Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult

Brewer, Gregory Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Carlson, Scott Howard Probable Cause-Domestic-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

Mooney, Michael Shane Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Probabtion Violation-FE Warrant-Domestic Assault-Felony

February 19

Benjamin, Timothy Adam Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Putbrese, Nathanael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Arrest of Adult

Rosenthal, David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult

Scheid, Leah Kristine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic-Arrest of Adult

Schwartz, Nathan Jay Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult

Spar, Adam Scott Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent-Felony-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult

Swyers, Eric Ray Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Walker, Miranda Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

February 20

Henly, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor

Roseland, Brian Keith Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving  Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Posses Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Schultz, Kimberly Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana- DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult

February 21

Darkow, Keriann Lydia Summons-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct

Morris, Chad Mitchell Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Vandervere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult

