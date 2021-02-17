February 8 - February 13 Theft, burglary, vandalism
February 8, 6:59 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
February 8, 11:24 a.m., report of burglary, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
February 8, 6:17 p.m., report of burglary, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
February 9, 4:16 p.m., report of theft, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
Miscellaneous
February 8, 4:34 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 7th Street SW, Pine City
February 12, 3:36 a.m., report of overdose, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
February 13, 12:12 p.m., report of structure fire, County Highway 61, Pine City
Jail Roster
February 8
Jaunty, Joshua James Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Martens, Jason Eugene Probable Cause Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Paul, Shaana Marie Pine County Warrant Arrest-Felony Warrant-Domestic Assault-Felony
Robertson, Noodaynimin Summer Pine County Warrant Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Controlled Substance
St. John, Mia Nicole Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 4th Degree - Possess - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult
February 9
Axel, Chadwick William Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Beriou, Erika Kristine Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors
Mattinas, Keith Mitchell Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult
Kammeyer, Marjorie Katherine Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Sharlow, Jeorgetta Michael Rose Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Inimical To Public Safety-Introduce Contraband-Drugs/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison
St. John Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Quagon, Daryl Bryan Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Arrest of Adult
Wylie, Richard Allen Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000
February 10
Dunkley, Jordan Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property-Bruglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
Karkloske, Christopher Pine County Warrant Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure -Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Sibila, Sarah Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Finance Transaction Card Fraud-Trafficking SNAP benefits
Steiner, Justin Roy Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor warrant - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Domestic Assault-Felony - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - DWI - Operate Snowmobile or ATV - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - DWI - Operate Snowmobile or ATV Under Influence of Alcohol
Workman, Louis Ralph Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
February 11
Mernin, Charlotte Elizabeth Probable Cause - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
Reynolds, Derek Lyle Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
Snyder, Thomas William Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation warrant - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
February 12
Eigenheer, Terri Lynn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Ly, Myo Zaw Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Firearms-Serial Number-Receive/Possess w/Altered - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Gone on Arrival/Unable to Locate - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Maloney, Melissa Ann Hold For Other Agency Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Otter Tail
Mroz, Justin Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Vogtlin, Kyle Victor Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Zaccardi, Dominic Convicted- Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence - Arrest of Adult
February 13
Siedow, Charles Michael Pine County Warrant Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN - Disorderly Conduct
February 14
Pederson, Dale Thomas Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
