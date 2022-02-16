February 6 - February 13

Theft, burglary, vandalism

February 8, 1:39 p.m. Counterfeit, Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley

February 9, 9:28 a.m.  Theft, State Hwy 70, Pine City

February 9, 11:25 a.m. Fraud/Scam/ID, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City

February 9, 4:49 p.m. Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City 

February 10, 12:08 p.m.  Hold Up Alarm, Main St S, Pine City

February 10, 2:00 p.m. Theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

February 10, 3:14 p.m. Theft, Lady Luck DR, Hinckley 

February 10, 3:31 p.m. Damage to Property, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

February  11, 3:37 p.m. Theft, Golf Course Rd, Pine City

February 12, 8:38 a.m. Theft, Sod Rd, Pine City

February 12, 2:21 p.m. Vehicle Theft, 7th St SE, Hinckley

Miscellaneous

February 6, 1:52 a.m. Disturbance, Butternut Hollow, Pine City

February 6, 9:10 a.m.  Suspicious Activity, 8th St NW, Pine City

February 7, 5:49 a.m. Disturbance, Government Rd, Hinckley

February 7, 11:16 a.m. Personal Injury Accident, Henriette Rd, Pine City

February 7, 11:28 a.m. Vehicle Prow, Eisenhower St, Sandstone

February 7, 1:49 p.m. Order Violation, Commercial Ave S, Sandstone 

February 7, 11:01 p.m. Disturbance, Lawler Ave S, Hinckley

February 8, 10:29 a.m. Medical, Sod Rd, Grasston

February 8, 9:29 p.m. Miscellaneous Fire Call County Hwy 61, Pine City

February 8, 9:29 p.m. Lift Assist, Alfalfa Ln, Grasston

February 9, 2:51 a.m.  Trespass, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

February 9, 6:51 p.m. Threats, Grouse St, Sandstone

February 10, 9:03 a.m. Child Porn, 1st St SE, Hinckley

February 10, 10:31 a.m.  Suspicious Activity, Roberts Rd, Hinckley

February 10, 12:27 p.m. Drug Incident, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

February 10,  2:28 p.m. Assault, I 35 S, Pine City

February  11, 10:44 a.m.  Suspicious Activity, Hinckley Rd, Hinckley

February  11, 2:47 p.m. MVA Property Damage, Saint Croix Rd, Pine City

February 12, 6:13 p.m. Damage to Vehicle, 1st St S, Brook Park

Jail Roster

February 7

JURGENSEN, TIMOTHY LEE Probable Cause - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

MILLER, KYLE JAMES Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

February 8

ANDERSON, JUSTIN MATTHEW Pine County Warrant: Unspecified warrant  - Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool

WOOD, STEVEN HAROLD Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN  - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Receiving Stolen Property

February 9

BRAUN, JACOB JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Demonstrable bodily harm - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult   - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult  - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation 

BURBUL, RYAN ADAM Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult

GROE, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test  - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

February 11

ANDERSON, JORDAN JAMES Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

HOLLIDAY, DERNESHA ESSIE YUNA Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Felony warrant  issued- Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person

MERCHANT, MITCHELL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult  - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult

TVEDT, MATTHEW JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

ZIEGLER, MICHAEL GENE Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult

February 12

AVILA PORTILLO, VICTOR Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - Open bottle law; Possession; crime described - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult -  -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

BASSETT, DONAVON Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Domestic - Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call -Arrest of Adult

February 13

FROST, JOSHUA MICHAEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

LIND, TODD CHARLES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted  - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult  - Traffic - DWI -

