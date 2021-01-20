January 11  - January 17 Theft, burglary, vandalism

January 11, 6:52 a.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Bruno

January 12, 12:37 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 15, 11:44 a..m, report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 15, 12:06 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 15, 1:42 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

January 12, 7:36 a.m., report of adult abuse, Sunset Trail, Pine City

January 14, 11:21 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

January 14, 2:08 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

January 16, 12:15 a.m., report of disturbance, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

January 16, 2:52 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City

January 16, 8:04 p.m., report of overdose, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

January 11

Andress, Jeremy James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act Or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

Lanham, Kenneth Gale Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Criminal Sex Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration/Contact-Victim Under 16-Significant Relationship-Injury

Merry, Michael Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Penalty For Not Complying With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult 

Small, Cassidy Sasha Probable Cause: Domestic-Assault-5h Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts To Inflict Bodily Harm On Another

Smith, Jordan David Parole/Probation Violation: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Veldhouse, Jarett Wade Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

January 12

Andress, Jeremy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted- Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Bugg, Colette Dawn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Penalty-Arrest of Adult

Bulu, Joshua Paul Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Carlsen, Samuel Klein Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Emery, Zoe La Rain Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property

Endsley, Kimberly Jean Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct

Purull, Jesse Chad Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

Richardson, Ryan Dean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult

Tipp, Eric Scott Hold For Other Agency-Failure To Appear Warrant-Drivers’ License-Use Fictitious Name/DOB; False Statements; Concealed Material Fact; Fraud

Trampe, Cory Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Traffic-Regulation-Driver Fails To Stop For STOP Sign-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams Or More Cocaine Or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult

January 13

Boster, Jesse Leroy Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree

Ring, Daniel Alan Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Aiding an Offender To Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal

January 14

Andress, Jeremy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult

Hart, Kirsten Elaine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Jabe, Jacob John Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct

Wilhelm, Daniel John Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools

January 15

Benson, Rande Marc Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Broz, Louis Michael Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs

Coppage, Terri Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant

Dennis, Lynn Marie Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Vance, Jeff Duane Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim Mental Impair/Helpless

Wefel, William John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule  1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

January 16

Grundmann, Brandon Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Sutherland, Abraham Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult

January 17

Deane, Tyler James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Deg-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult

Downwind, Amber Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

