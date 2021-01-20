January 11 - January 17 Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 11, 6:52 a.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Bruno
January 12, 12:37 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 15, 11:44 a..m, report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 15, 12:06 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 15, 1:42 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 12, 7:36 a.m., report of adult abuse, Sunset Trail, Pine City
January 14, 11:21 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 14, 2:08 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 16, 12:15 a.m., report of disturbance, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
January 16, 2:52 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 16, 8:04 p.m., report of overdose, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 11
Andress, Jeremy James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act Or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Lanham, Kenneth Gale Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Criminal Sex Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration/Contact-Victim Under 16-Significant Relationship-Injury
Merry, Michael Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Penalty For Not Complying With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Small, Cassidy Sasha Probable Cause: Domestic-Assault-5h Degree-Gross Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts To Inflict Bodily Harm On Another
Smith, Jordan David Parole/Probation Violation: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Veldhouse, Jarett Wade Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
January 12
Andress, Jeremy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted- Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Bugg, Colette Dawn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Contempt of Court-Penalty-Arrest of Adult
Bulu, Joshua Paul Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Carlsen, Samuel Klein Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Emery, Zoe La Rain Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property
Endsley, Kimberly Jean Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Purull, Jesse Chad Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Richardson, Ryan Dean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Tipp, Eric Scott Hold For Other Agency-Failure To Appear Warrant-Drivers’ License-Use Fictitious Name/DOB; False Statements; Concealed Material Fact; Fraud
Trampe, Cory Alan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Traffic-Regulation-Driver Fails To Stop For STOP Sign-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams Or More Cocaine Or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
January 13
Boster, Jesse Leroy Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree
Ring, Daniel Alan Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Aiding an Offender To Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
January 14
Andress, Jeremy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Hart, Kirsten Elaine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Jabe, Jacob John Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Wilhelm, Daniel John Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools
January 15
Benson, Rande Marc Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Broz, Louis Michael Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs
Coppage, Terri Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant
Dennis, Lynn Marie Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vance, Jeff Duane Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim Mental Impair/Helpless
Wefel, William John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
January 16
Grundmann, Brandon Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Sutherland, Abraham Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
January 17
Deane, Tyler James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Deg-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Downwind, Amber Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.