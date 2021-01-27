January 18 - January 24 Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 19, 11:48 a.m., report of theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City
January 20, 9:51 p.m., report of burglary, Clover Circle, Hinckley
January 21, 9:20 a.m., report of burglary, Contrast Road, Pine City
January 21, 1:04 p.m., report of burglary, Greeley Road, Braham
January 23, 5:10 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
January 23, 11:30 p.m., report of burglary, Linden Tree Road, Grasston
January 23, 12:06 p.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 23, 12:08 p.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 18, 10:36 a.m., report of security alarm, Contrast Road, Pine City
January 19, 12:41 p.m., report of threats, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 19, 3:30 p.m., report of call back, Highwood Shores, Pine City
January 20, 5:42 p.m., report of check welfare, Milburn Road, Pine City
January 20, 11:43 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 13th Street SW, Pine City
January 21, 7:30 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 21, 10:44 a.m., report of found drug, Golf Avenue SW, Pine City
January 21, 1:22 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
January 22, 10:55 a.m., report of disturbance, Lakeview Heights, Pine City
January 23, 9:15 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 18
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree DrivIng While Impaired; 2 Or More Aggravating Factors
Martin, Curtis Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
Tuura, Timothy Steven Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Dgree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
January 19
Oquist, Christopher Dale Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Convicted or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Thompson, Craig Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Thomas, Keith Allen Probable Cause- Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Villarreal, Francisco IV Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling Or Fighting-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Assault-Felony-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Watts, Ersel Jayme Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act Or Fails To Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
January 20
Bicking, James Robert Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Martin, Sarah Jean Probable Cause- Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Smunk, Tonya Ann Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Swanson, Travis Ely Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
January 21
Kurth, Jeremy John Probable Cause-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Odegard, Austin Michael Hold For Other Agency- Failure to Appear Warrant
January 22
Belcher, Charlotte Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Pladson, Robert William Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing A Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams Or More A Narcotic Drugs Other Than Heroin-Damage To Property-1st Degree-Public Utility/Common Carrier-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Polzin, Andrew John Hold For Other Agency-Probation Violation-FE Warrant
Skraba, Jennifer Jean Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Townsend, Roy Eugene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Tschida, Richard Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary 3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Wilhelm, Daniel John Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Isanti, MN
Yaeger, Aaron Samuel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
January 23
Ponto, Dakota Rae Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Contributing To Delinquency Of A Child Or Status As Petty Offender-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Tejeda, Alan Michael Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Terry, Wayne Lawrence Probable Cause: Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Truen, Samuel Alexander Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
January 24
Lanerd, Joshua Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Force Or Coercion-Arrest of Adult
Lewis, Mark William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Mishler, Dane Lewis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse To Submit To Chemical Test, Arrest of Adult
Richey, Richard Paul III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts
Smith, Melissa Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
