January 4 - January 10 Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 4, 9:02 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 5, 12:16 p.m., report of burglary, Government Road, Rush City
January 5, 1:10 p.m., report of burglary, 3rd Street SE, Hinckley
January 6, 12:13 p.m., report of burglary, Beaver Claw Road, Brook Park
Miscellaneous
January 4, 9:28 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 5, 4:13 p.m., report of vehicle informational call, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 5, 7:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 5, 8:44 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 6, 9:23 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
January 6, 10:44 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Arabian Drive, Pine City
January 7, 6:38 p.m., report of check welfare, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 8, 6:07 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, 8th Street NW, Pine City
January 8, 7:56 p.m., report of threats, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
January 9, 3:57 a.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
January 9, 11:26 p.m., report of check welfare, Norwood Lane, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 4
Bourquin, Dennis Charles Hold For Other Agency: Bench Warrant
Nelson, William Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Apprehension Detention Warrant-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Rakoweicki, Frank John Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Felony-Assault 5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic Assault-Felony
Sutton, Travis James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Tanya Lyn Beatrice Parole/Probation Violation: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stillday, Ronald Benjamin Sr. Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfter Movable Prop-No Consent-Hinckley-Nuisance Affecting Peace & Safety-No Consent-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Yang, Toua Fue Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
January 5
Benjaminson, David Allen Probable Cause: Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Garbow, James Joseph Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety
Hanson, Blake Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Fleeing A Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Harmon, Joshua Todd Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property
Houle, Laura Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Monette, Jason Allen Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Pharmacy-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; violations-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Pankow, Jaydin Danielle Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Neglect-Intentionally Neglects or Knowingly Permits Conditions to Exist-Arrest of Adult
Pennig, David Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Owner Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Daniel McCarney Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors
Stenberg, John Charles Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Sutherland, Katherine Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
January 6
Bays, Kenneth Alfred Jr. Boarder-Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest Of Adult
Johnson, Ronald Allan Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Poslusny, Jay Michael Probable Cause: Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer
Ziwicki, Sarah Beth Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge Or Convicted or Adjudication-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
January 7
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Parole/Probation Violation: Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm Or Death
Larsen, Breanna Rae Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Maloney, Brady Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Milam, Jordan Adam Probable Cause: Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Oquist, Christopher Dale Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily
Staples, Joshua Eric Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possesses Any Type of Firearm/Ammo-Crime of Violence-Ineliglble -Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-PredatoryOffender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement
January 8
Almsted, Kristopher Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Anderson, Justin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool-2 Counts-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Boster, Jesse Leroy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5thDegree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration 010 or More-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Dickey, Matthew Russell Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Mroz, Justin Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
Kidd, Stephon Prentice Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Schneider, Crystal Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Zirbes, Jessica Marie Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
January 9
Albeck, Scott Drake Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Alcock, Andrew Scott Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Bugg, Colette Dawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Coles, Nicholas Edwin Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act Or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Mader, Kayde Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Parker, Taylor Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Thielman, Travis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Marijuana-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
January 10
Englund, Scott Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-1st
Kibble, Timothy Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving
Skraba, Jennifer Jean Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Thielman, Travis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Marijuana-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
Veldhouse, Jarett Wade Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.