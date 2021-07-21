July 12 - July 18
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 14, 8:28 a.m., report of theft, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
July 15, 7:46 a.m., report of theft, Main Street N, Pine City
July 15, 9:46 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 12, 7:08 a.m., report of structure fire, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
July 12, 8:39 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 9:41 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 10:40 a.m., report of call back, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 12, 7:11 p.m., report of disturbance, Greenbriar Road, Pine City
July 12, 10:31 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
July 12, 11:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S., Pine City
July 13, 1:40 a.m. report of threats, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
July 13, 6:04 p.m., report of traffic stop, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
July 13, 7:06 p.m., report of disturbance, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 13, 10:26 p.m., report of disturbance, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
July 14, 1:41 a.m., report of overdose, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
July 14, 12:19 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 14, 6:03 p.m., report of MVA property damage, County Highway 61, Pine City
July 15, 12:55 a.m., report of a welfare check, Maple Knoll Road, Pine City
July 15, 1:26 a.m., report of overdose, Liberty Road SE, Pine City
July 15, 10:31 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 15, 8:19 p.m., report of welfare check, Industrial Street NW, Pine City
July 15, 8:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, I-35 North, Pine City
July 15, 10:44 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Evergreen Square NW, Pine City
July 16, 12:17 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 16, 7:20 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square, SW, Pine City
July 16, 10:55 p.m., report of informational, Madeline Court NE, Pine City
July 17, 1:51 a.m., report of welfare check, 13th Street SW, Pine City
July 17, 1:27 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, 4th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 12
Barlow, Tara Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Flowers, Timothy Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Solicit Child or Believe To Be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Karloske, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Teroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Traffic-DWI Refusal To Submit To Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal Or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Senart, Crystal Lynn Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Sigurdson, Jeffrey Ray Hold for Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Issued by Scott
Simonson, Timothy Duane Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
St. John, Shanise Rae Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Swanson, Kalan Scott Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Wiechman, Ethean Luke Leslie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts Bodily Harm on Another
July 13
Solots, Joshua James Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Receiving Stolen Property
Yang, Kongmong Alvin Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Drugs-5th-Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 14
Able, Clinton Grant III Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Sr. Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Salyers, Sierra Rose Hold for Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Shellito, Christopher Lee Jr. Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described
Williams, John Jermaine Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
July 15
Benjamin, Miranda Rose Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Greenly, Dakota John Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Burglary 1st-Arrest of Adult
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Rekkedahl, Roger Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two Or More Convictions
Skinaway, Candice Jean Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Drugs-5th-Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 16
Darkow, Gerald Otto Jr. Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor
Dunkley, Jordan Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Police Office In a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th-Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Curtis Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
McBroom, Andrew Kyle Probable Cause: DWI Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Thomas, Summer Rose Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th-Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 17
Anderson, John Milton Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
Holt, Riley Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath Or Test Refusal Or Failure-Fleeing a Peace Office In a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest Of Adult
Oakgrove, Jerome David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
July 18
Carlson, Eric Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
O’Donnell, Jared Saxton Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th-Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
