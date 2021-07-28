July 19 - July 25
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 19, 2:08 p.m., report of a burglary, Government Road, Pine City
July 20, 7:28 a.m., report of a burglary, Mid River Road, Pine City
July 21, 6:44 p.m., report of a theft, 3rd Street SE, Pine City
July 22, 6:35 p.m., report of a burglary, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
July 23, 5:47 p.m., report of a burglary, Division Street, Sandstone
July 23, 11:30 p.m., report of a theft, Pokegama Lake Rd., Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 19, 11:45 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 566th Street, Pine City
July 19, 3:22 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
July 19, 6:23 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, North Lake Lane, Pine City
July 20, 4:16 a.m., report of a search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 20, 10:06 a.m., report of a found drug, Henriette Road, Pine City
July 21, 3:10 p.m., report of a traffic complaint, Saint Croix Road, Pine City
July 22, 2:10 a.m., report of a psychological problem, 11th Street SW, Pine City
July 22, 7:07 p.m., report of a domestic disturbance, River Island Road, Pine City
July 23, 10:06 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 3rd Ave. SW, Pine City
July 24, 12:20 a.m., report of an order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 24, 1:15 a.m., report of a found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 24, 11:29 p.m., report of suspicious activity, State Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 19
Engebretson, Michelle Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Traffic-Open bottle law; Possession; crime described-TrafficDrivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Simon, Travis Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
July 20
Church, Gregory Dean Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana; Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Jarmusic, Anthony Christopher Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant
Taylor, Carmen Lynn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor warrant-Damage to Property-4th Degree-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Umphress, Debra Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test
July 21
Bjur, Jonathan Paul Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Receiving Stolen Property
Jellison, Aaron John Probable Cause: Traffic-DWIFourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Obstructing the Legal Process-Interfere w/ Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
Tolzmann, Jon Paul Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Trowbridge, Andrea Joy Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
July 22
Boyd, Bruce Allen Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Brown, Matthew Michael Hold for Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Stearns, MN
Kilgore, Joshua Gene Probable Cause -Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree
Kingbird, Darrel Jr. Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by fraud or deceit
Koep, Dominique Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted- Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Larsen, Mary Salo Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
Willhite. Jonathan Allan Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure
July 23
Dennis, Lynn Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Donaldson, William Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment-Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Hickle, Kally Paige Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Grace Kathleen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
July 24
Martin, Pamela Mildred Probable Cause: Confined But Not Convicted-Pharmacy-Permanent Labels Required on Prescription Drugs-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule- 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-3rd Degree-Possess 50 or More Dosages of Narcotic Mixture-Arrest of Adult
McGrath, Gerard Joseph Pine County Warrant- Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault 1st Degree-Use of deadly force against peace officer/prosecutor/judge or correction employee-Arrest of Adult
Oakgrove, Jerome David Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order- within 10 years of previous conviction-Arrest of Adult-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Saxon, Christian Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Predatory Conduct-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Simon, Travis Lee Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
July 25
Bowman, Cory James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors - Arrest of Adult
Dettman, Keith Andrew Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Prihoda, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great Bodily Harm-Alcohol Concentration .08 or More-Arrest of Adult
Richardson, Jeremy Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
