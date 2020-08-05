July 26 - August 2
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 26, 11:43 a.m., report of theft, Brook Drive, Pine City
July 26, 6:51 p.m., report of burglary, County Rd 43, Willow River
July 27, 4:42 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
July 28, 11:46 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Wildflower Rd, Pine City
July 28, 5:13 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 30, 8:07 a.m., report of theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
July 30, 10:38 a.m., report of theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
July 30, 3:38 p.m., report of theft, Henriette Road, Pine City
August 1, 10:21 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 26, 2:57 p.m., report of personal injury/off, Meadow Lane SE, Pine City
July 26, 9:19 p.m., report of crime sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 27, 7:42 a.m., report of animal bite, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
July 27, 2:04 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Henriette Road, Pine City
July 27, 2:23 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 27 2:40 p.m., report of order violation, Nature Avenue, Pine City
July 27, 3:57 p.m., report of disturbance, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
July 27, 5:18 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 27, 7:38 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Main Street S, Pine City
July 28, 11:07 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
July 28, 4:47 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 28, 6:34 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
July 29, 4:09 p.m., report of informational, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 29, 8:10 p.m., report of order violation, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
July 30, 7:34 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 30, 9:03 a.m., report of damage to property, 9th Street SW, Pine City
July 30, 9:11 a.m., report of repeat offender, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
July 30, 10:10 a.m., report of trespass, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
July 31, 1:34 a.m., report of medical, 7th Street Avenue NE, Pine City
July 31, 5:26 p.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 1, 1:27 a.m., report of disturbance, Government Road, Pine City
August 1, 5:15 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 1, 6:41 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 1, 10:36 p.m., report of seach warrant, Northrridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 27
Archambault, Trisha Anne Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Baragar, Aaron Mathew Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult
Defoe, Shane William Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia - Use or Possession Prohibited - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Receiving Stolen Property
Fineday, Orlando Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Holm, Wendy Louise Summons - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
Morse, James Edward Jr Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - MS warrant issued - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Stenberg, John Charles Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by Washington, MN - Receiving Stolen Property - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Drugs - Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle
Tillman, Duawan Shanti Hold for Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
July 28
Bjur, Jonathan Paul Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult - Hold for Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order - Arrest of Adult
Bowerman, Kalob Christopher Grant Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN - Damage to Property - 3rd Degree - Reduce Value $501-$1000 - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Hoffman, Joshua Allen Boarder Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-Felony - Arrest of Adult
Schreur, Jaime Blake Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
July 29
Barrett, Dustin Jeremy Probable Cause - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Nayquonabe, William Boarder Confined But Not Convicted Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Rogers, Amanda Kelly Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
July 30
Babolik, Joshua Milo Convicted - Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool - Arrest of Adult
Schreur, Jaime Blake Probable Cause - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
Stauffer, Jacob Richard Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine - Receiving Stolen Property - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
July 31
Andress, Jeremy James Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement - Arrest of Adult
Brewster, Franklin Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call - Arrest of Adult - Domestic
Charpenter, Bailey Jo Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Disorderly Conduct
Lawson, Emily Jayde Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Murray, Jesse James Under Sentence Convicted - Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor > 36m Old - Arrest of Adult
Roberts, Gary Ronald Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult
Schoenrock, Sandi Marie Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
August 1
Purull, Casey James Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Duke Lloyd Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances - Arrest of Adult
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult
August 2
Carlson, Jeffrey Allen Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Kohls, Brandon Edward Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
Norman, Suzanne Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Return to Property-To Harass Abuse/Threat
