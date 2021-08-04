July 26 - August 1
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 26, 9:15 p.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 26, 4:38 p.m., report of a grass/wildfire, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 26, 9:23 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
July 26, 10:29 p.m., report of a child protection/neglect, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
July 27, 6:40 p.m., report of a traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City
July 27, 10:52 p.m., report of an intoxicated person, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
July 28, 1:17 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 28, 12:53 p.m., report of an assault, Rice Road, Brook Park
July 28, 8:58 p.m., report of a disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
July 29, 7:00 a.m., report of an overdose, Wiigob Bend, Hinckley
July 29, 1:31 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Fifth Street SE, Pine City
July 30, 4:39 p.m., report of an assault, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
July 30, 7:12 p.m., report of a vehicle fire, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 31, 1:55 a.m., report of a traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
July 31, 2:49 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 31, 11:57 p.m., report of hit and run property, Fifth Street SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 26
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Simon, Travis Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined but Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV controlled substance mixture-Burglary-2nd degree-Gov’t., Religious, Historic or School Building-w/out Consent and Commits Crime-Arrest of an Adult
July 27
Boland, Kayla Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Mail Theft-Intentionally Removes Mail from Depository Without Claim of Right-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree -Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Goad, Tammy Lynn Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Janowski, Sadie Elizabeth Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear or Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Lyman, Corduroy Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Use Minors in Sexual Performance/Pornographic Work-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale Sch 1 or 2 to person under 18 yrs, conspire/employ person under 18 Yrs-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Victim 13-15 Actor>24 m older-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Ross, Katherine Mary Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
St John, Samuel Joseph Richard Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
July 28
Bothum, Micheal Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check
McQuiston, Craig Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Trayton Travis Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd-Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misdemeanor
Stenbakken, Joseph Allen Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor warrant
July 29
Anderson, Chester Edward Summons-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Dewitt, Shane Michael Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Nielson, Corey Thomas Probable Cause: Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
OBrien, Jesse Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Simple Robbery-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Arrest of Adult
Presley, Dale Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-DWI-Fourth-Degree-Driving While Impaired-Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration
Roseland, Dallas Joe Pine County Warrant: Arrest Felony warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Wilson, Gregory Brian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
July 30
Bassatt, Wade Brandon Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft of motor fuel from retailer
Ebeling, Jodel Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Greenleaf, Farrell Aaron Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
Shingobe, Charles Duane Probable Cause: DWIFourth-Degree Driving While Impaired-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
July 31
Belisle, Shaun James Hold for Other Agency-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drivers’ Licenses-Use of False Name/DOB To Identify Self to Police-Arrest of Adult
Leintz, Eric Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refusal to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant-Arrest of Adult
Presley, Dale Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle
Root, Shawn James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Marlana Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/switch Blade-Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of a Adult
August 1
Bingel, Dakota James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disorderly Conduct-Fleeing a Peace Officer By Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Procwess-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Harth, Brady Tyler Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of an Adult
Harth, Brandon John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of an Adult
Lightfeather, Linda Faye Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Pliego Chacon’, Jorge Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Swanson, David John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
August 2
Johnson, Ronald Allan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety-Hold For Other Agency-confined but not convicted-Contempt of Court-Penalty-Arrest of Adult
