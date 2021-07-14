July 5 - July 11
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 6, 11:26 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
July 6, 3:49 p.m., report of theft, Fairfax Avenue, Pine City
July 7, 9:30 a.m., report of burglary, Government Road, Hinckley
July 10, 10:20 a.m., report of burglary, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
July 10, 6:58 p.m., report of theft, 580th Street, Pine City
Miscellaneous
July 5, 6:21 a.m., report of public assist, Saint Croix Road, Pine City
July 5, 5:41 p.m., report of check welfare, 7th Street SW, Pine City
July 6, 9:44 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 4th Street SE, Pine City
July 8, 6:36 a.m., report of animal disturbance, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
July 8, 9:26 p.m., report of subject stop, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
July 8, 11:29 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
July 9, 6:13 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 10, 3:01 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 10, 10:13 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, State Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 5
Henderson, Matthew Brett Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Luke, Bradly Martin Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth Degree-Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Stoltz, Connor Lee Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Thompson, Evangeline Rose Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Carlton
July 6
Bratvold, Sarah Rene Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Davis, Roxanne Gail Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Gordon, Joyce Marie Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Gurneau, Raylean Chastity Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person
Herron, Jason Edward Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Owens, Charles Steven Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
July 7
Lubbers, Rodney Francis Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle
Piipke, Clayton Dwayne Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Receiving Stolen Property-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Invalid Statute-PROP VIOL BURG-Arrest of Adult
July 8
Bennett, Timothy Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Boland, Kayla Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Fox, Deago Evan Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Naylor, Neil Patrick Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st
Ray, Jane Ann Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Sutton, Travis James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
July 9
Ayde, Laura Catherine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Carruthers, Joseph Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
McClanahan, Marty Dale Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
Migneault, Matthew Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Miller, Caprice Renee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
O’Connor, Chase Daniel Probable Cause: DWIFourth-Degree-Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Smith, Melissa Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Thomas, Olaf Wilbert III Convicted-Domestic-Contempt of Court-Willful Disobedience to Court Mandate-Arrest of Adult
July 10
Dina, Joseph Andrew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Huntington, Christine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Kraft, Carl Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
Lund, Devin Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Arrest of Adult
Schmitz, Scott Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
July 11
Jones, Damien Charles Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
Lowell, Andrew Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Lowell, Cathrine Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Calls-Arrest of Adult
Pangerl, Eric Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
