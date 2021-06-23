June 14 - June 20
Theft, burglary, vandalism
June 15, 10:12 p.m., report of theft, 1st Avenue SE, Pine City
June 15, 6:44 p.m., report of burglary, Lower Estates Drive, Kerrick
Miscellaneous
June 14, 7:55 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
June 14, 2:31 p.m., report of assist other agency, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 14, 3:35 p.m., report of assist other agency, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
June 14, 8:09 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 15, 1:28 a.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
June 15, 6:23 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
June 15, 6:26 a.m., report of call back, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 15, 7:37 a.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
June 15, 8:49 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City
June 15, 11:15 a.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
June 15, 12:20 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
June 15, 8:18 p.m., report of traffic stop, Mid River Road, Pine City
June 15, 8:25 p.m., report of vehicle informational call, Oak Hallow Road, Pine City
June 16, 1:27 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
June 16, 2:00 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
June 16, 6:25 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 15, 7:23 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
June 17, 7:07 a.m., report of runaway, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
June 17, 9:21 p.m., report of lift assist, Creekside Court, Pine City
June 17, 4:37 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Main Street N, Pine City
June 17, 7:37 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
June 17, 8:23 p.m., report of disturbance, 4th Street SE, Pine City
June 17, 8:52 p.m., report of damage to property, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
June 18m 5:28 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Brunswick Road, Pine City
June 18, 10:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
June 18, 11:21 p.m., report of personal injury hit and run, St. Croix Road, Pine City
June 19, 3:19 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street S, Pine City
June 19, 5:54 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
June 19, 11:02 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 14
Arnold, Jeanette Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct
Bearthart, William Joseph Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Hegge, Mekinze Jane Parole/Probation Violation: Disorderly Conduct
Kristiansen, Shane Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult
Reiser, Emma Marie Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Aiding an Offender-Accomplice After the Fact-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Robertson, Quedia Chanique Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
June 15
Benjaminson, David Allen Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction
Fedder, Bradley Elmer Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Grout, Jacqueline Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Nguyen, Lisa Ann-Thu Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Thompson, Roger Martin Jr. Under Sentence: Serving 0 Days-Concurrent
Weyaus, Travis Wayne Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
June 16
Emmons, Troy Donald Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Erickson, Christine Michelle Parole/Probation Violation: Disorderly Conduct
Miller, Trent Theadore Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Roybal, Sarah Loretta Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Sibila, Sarah Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Finance Transaction Card Fraud-Trafficking SNAP Benefits-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Tear-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stultz, Luke Arthur Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Velasco, Keith James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-9 Counts-Arrest of Adult
June 17
Smith, Cameron Joseph Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
White, Billi Jo Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired, Refuse to Submit Chemical Test
Zeidan, Rachel Michele Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
June 18
Knoell, Angela Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Dylan Michael Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Monahan, Benjamin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Pelkey, Raena Elizabeth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug-Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Wilson, Robert Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
June 19
Bechel, Jacalyn Jean Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Lemke, Rabeca Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Sale of Schedule 5 Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Opperud, Rodney Allen Pine County Warrant-Parole/Probation Violator-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
June 20
Ahlstrom, Dacotah Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Use Tear Gas to Immobilize-Not Protect Self/Property-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Cullen, Abbey Anne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.