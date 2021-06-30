June 21 - June 27
Theft, burglary, vandalism
June 21, 2:12 p.m., report of burglary, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
June 23, 6:19 a.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
June 23, 6:49 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
June 23, 2:05 p.m., report or burglary, Freedom Road SE, Pine City
June 23, 3:27 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Main Street N, Pine City
June 23, 6:53 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 18, Finlayson
June 24, 3:50 p.m., report of burglary, Emerald Avenue, Pine City
Miscellaneous
June 21, 9:23 a.m., report of medical, E River Way, Pine City
June 21, 11:44 a.m., report of alcohol compliance, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 21, 11:51 a.m., report of alcohol compliance, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 21, 6:00 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 22, 12:59 a.m., report of assault, Main Street S, Pine City
June 22, 10:23 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 22, 12:02 p.m., report of unwanted person, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
June 22, 4:30 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 22, 7:48 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
June 22, 9:12 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 23, 68:41 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 23, 11:04 a.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 23, 7:25 p.m., report of property lost/found, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
June 23, 8:51 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
June 24, 1:30 p.m, report of public assist, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 24, 1:41 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 25, 7:40 a.m., report of unknown trouble, Beroun Crosing, Pine City
June 25, 3:55 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, 566th Street, Pine City
June 26, 2:09 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 26, 2:32 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 26, 8:03 p.m., report of order violation, Freedom Road SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 21
Foy, Stephanie Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Graham, Alexander Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Heimel, Angela Lucero Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Townsend, Roy Eugene Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
June 22
Cheloha, Daniel Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or 50 Dose Unite-Amphe/PCP/Hallic. Within 90-Day Period
Davis, Roxanne Gail Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing Peace Officer By a Means Other Than A Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Engel, David Lynn Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Lehman, Brandon Christopher Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Lovaasen, Brian Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Domestic-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Arrest of Adult
Nielsen, Amy Marie Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Rehn, Joshua Alan Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
St. John, Bobbie Anne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Turner, Mitchell Glen Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Young, Leann Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pharmacy
June 23
Maki, Sara Beth Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Martinez, Cheryl Ann Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Mutchler, Elijah Michael Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present-Financial Transaction Card Fraud Use-No Consent-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
June 24
Deane, Angel Marie Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant
Haukos, Carson Weston Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Howard, Jacob Avald Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance-Schedules 1 & 2
Parsons, Justin Owen Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Commercial Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.04 Within 2 Hours
Paul, Shaana Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Shad Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Duke Lloyd Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Seegebarth, Gina Simone Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Snickers, Kenneth John Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Probable Cause: Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Wilson, Gregory Brian Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
June 25
Emery, Teanna Lynn Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Jackson, Amina Tiye Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Warrant Arrest-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Lundgren, Brooklyn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Arrest of Adult
June 26
Dematti, Landon Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Lee, Aaron Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams or More Heroin-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Shannon Leigh Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
McQuade, Michael Roy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited; Drugs-5th Degree-Possess
Moore, Mekiel Martel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
June 27
Elling, Gerald Thomas Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Snyder, Bill Joe Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Wefel, William John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
