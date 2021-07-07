June 28  - July 4

Theft, burglary, vandalism

July 1, 2:31 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Birch Road, Hinckley

July 1, 4:38 p.m., report of theft, Freedom Road SE, Pine City

July 1, 6:44 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Birch Road, Hinckley

July 1, 7:04 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Road, Hinckley

Miscellaneous

June 28, 3:47 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

June 28, 2:26 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

June 28, 4:40 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

June 28, 8:20 p.m., report of disturbance, Deer Valley Road, Pine City

June 28, 10:03 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

June 29, 8:02 p.m., report of traffic stop, 7th Street SW, Pine City

June 30, 10:54 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 1, 12:14 p.m., report of damage to property, 5th Avenue SE, Pine City

July 1, 1:11 p.m., report of assault, Sunnyside Road, Pine City

July 2, 3:36 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 2, 4:05 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

July 3, 2:25 a.m., report of intoxicated person, 8th Street NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

June 28

Bedell, Lora Jean Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Benjamin, Dennis Wayne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

Burgess, Daniel Lee Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card

Charpenter, Bailey Jo Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property

Griffin, Tony Anthony Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Anoka-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct

Hess, Jonathan Glenn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct

Koffler, Timothy Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Maher, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Pyrlik, Jake David Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Fugitive From Justice From Other State

Tourville, Kenneth Russell Probable Cause: Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present

June 29

Baragar, Aaron Mathew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult

Damico, Peter Matthew Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

Gerou, Carrie Jean Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Domestic Assault-Felony-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Grieser, Kristin Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described

Herold, Sadie Marie Probable Cause: Traffic Regulation-Vehicle Driven Through Safety Zone-Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.05 Within 2 Hours

McDade, Wesley Brian Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor

Milczark, Kyle Scott Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct

Peterson, Blair Robert Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult

Rakowiecki, Frank John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or More OFP Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction /Adj of Delinq.

Tschida, Richard Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Arrest of Adult

Vandevere, Sheila Starr Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer

June 30

Allen, Jordan Andrew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16 Years-Arrest of Adult

Calvillo, Maria Rosa Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

Eigenheer, Terri Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant-Fugitive From Justice From Other State

Honsey, Daisha Shelene Parole/Probation Violation: Receiving Stolen Property

July 1

Anscomb, Aubrey Ann Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person

Barlow, Tara Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

Flawd, Rebeca Elizabeth Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Assisted/Advised

Gustafson, Sheila Marie Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

Mattinas, Angie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Pharmacy-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-2 Counts-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Arrest of Adult

Quagon, Edward Francis Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Burnett-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Anther Person-Fugitive From Justice From Other State

Rislund, Lisa Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Thomas Olaf Wilbert III Convicted-Flee Peace Officer-Motor Vehicle or Subsequently by Other Means-Results in Substantial Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult

Thompson, Matthew Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Taxes-Failure to Pay or Collect-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Taxes-Failure to File Return, Report, Document

Young, Madison Nicole Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm of Death

July 2

Andrews, Wayne Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance

Carlsen, Samuel Klein Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Hoch, Stephanie Lee Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant

Odegard, Danna Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult

Young, Madison Nicole Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

July 3

Brown, Ashley Lynn Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

Odegard, Austin Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Quitter, John Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony

Wylie, Richard Allen Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

July 4

Groe, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult

Ledesma, Rebecca Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Stoltz, Connor Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.