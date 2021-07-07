June 28 - July 4
Theft, burglary, vandalism
July 1, 2:31 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Birch Road, Hinckley
July 1, 4:38 p.m., report of theft, Freedom Road SE, Pine City
July 1, 6:44 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Birch Road, Hinckley
July 1, 7:04 p.m., report of burglary, Taylor Road, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
June 28, 3:47 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 28, 2:26 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 28, 4:40 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
June 28, 8:20 p.m., report of disturbance, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
June 28, 10:03 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 29, 8:02 p.m., report of traffic stop, 7th Street SW, Pine City
June 30, 10:54 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 1, 12:14 p.m., report of damage to property, 5th Avenue SE, Pine City
July 1, 1:11 p.m., report of assault, Sunnyside Road, Pine City
July 2, 3:36 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 2, 4:05 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
July 3, 2:25 a.m., report of intoxicated person, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 28
Bedell, Lora Jean Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Benjamin, Dennis Wayne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Burgess, Daniel Lee Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Charpenter, Bailey Jo Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
Griffin, Tony Anthony Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Anoka-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
Hess, Jonathan Glenn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Koffler, Timothy Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Maher, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Pyrlik, Jake David Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Tourville, Kenneth Russell Probable Cause: Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present
June 29
Baragar, Aaron Mathew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Damico, Peter Matthew Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Gerou, Carrie Jean Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Domestic Assault-Felony-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Grieser, Kristin Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described
Herold, Sadie Marie Probable Cause: Traffic Regulation-Vehicle Driven Through Safety Zone-Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.05 Within 2 Hours
McDade, Wesley Brian Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
Milczark, Kyle Scott Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Peterson, Blair Robert Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Issue Dishonored Check-Offense-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Rakowiecki, Frank John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse; Violates 2 or More OFP Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction /Adj of Delinq.
Tschida, Richard Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Arrest of Adult
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Motor Vehicle Registration-Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
June 30
Allen, Jordan Andrew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16 Years-Arrest of Adult
Calvillo, Maria Rosa Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Eigenheer, Terri Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Honsey, Daisha Shelene Parole/Probation Violation: Receiving Stolen Property
July 1
Anscomb, Aubrey Ann Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
Barlow, Tara Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Flawd, Rebeca Elizabeth Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Assisted/Advised
Gustafson, Sheila Marie Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Mattinas, Angie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Pharmacy-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-2 Counts-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Arrest of Adult
Quagon, Edward Francis Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Burnett-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Anther Person-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Rislund, Lisa Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Thomas Olaf Wilbert III Convicted-Flee Peace Officer-Motor Vehicle or Subsequently by Other Means-Results in Substantial Bodily Harm-Probable Cause-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Thompson, Matthew Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Taxes-Failure to Pay or Collect-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Taxes-Failure to File Return, Report, Document
Young, Madison Nicole Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm of Death
July 2
Andrews, Wayne Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
Carlsen, Samuel Klein Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hoch, Stephanie Lee Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant
Odegard, Danna Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Arrest of Adult
Young, Madison Nicole Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
July 3
Brown, Ashley Lynn Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Odegard, Austin Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Quitter, John Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony
Wylie, Richard Allen Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
July 4
Groe, Christopher Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Ledesma, Rebecca Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stoltz, Connor Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
