June 7 - June 13
Theft, burglary, vandalism
June 7, 4:11 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 3rd Avenue NW, Pine City
June 11, 6:44 a.m., report of theft, Oak Hollow Road, Pine City
Miscellaneous
June 7, 12:25 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 7, 2:54 p.m., report of vehicle prowl, Bayside Loop, Pine City
June 7, 4:07 p.m, report of drug incident, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
June 8, 2:48 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
June 9, 7:26 p.m., report of informational, Raspberry Road, Pine City
June 10, 7:58 a.m, report of missing person, Creekside Court, Pine City
June 11, 5:30 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Oak Hollow Road, Pine City
June 11, 11:31 a.m., report of damage to property, 3rd Avenue NW, Pine City
June 11, 11:50 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street S, Pine City
June 12, 5:26 p.m., report of medical, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
June 12, 5: 37 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 10th Street NW, Pine City
June 12, 8:12 p.m., report of person with weapon, Forest Road, Pine City
June 12, 11:15 p.m., report of customer trouble, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
June 7
Eylandt, Jesse Quinn Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine As Required By Search Warrant
Frye, Justin Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Kaiserlik, Crystal Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Larson, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Lindberg, Mitchel Wayne Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Public Safety Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Paz, Miquel Angel Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Rowbotham, Scott Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Sjolie, Zeronica Dayle Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Tejeda, Alan Michael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
June 8
Boleen, Alexandra Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
Brown, Matthew Michael Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Fleeing Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Costanzo, John Robert Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent
Davis, Brandon Daniel Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotid Other Than Heroin Within 90 Day Period-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance-Schedules 1 &2-Arrest of Adult
Demarrias, Terri Ann Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3 but Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Golly, Chadwick Steven Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Martin, Sarah Jean Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Myers, Nathan David Probable Cause: Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams or More Heroin
Sam, Marlin Vern Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Sikkink, Eli Steven Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Wimmer, Jeremy John Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
June 9
Benjamin, Lance Levi Probable Cause: Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
McCabe, Patrick Michael Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Engage in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with Child
O’Brien, William Arlyn Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Robinson, Brian Walter Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Spencer, Devante Boarder-Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement
Wehrman, James Ryan Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
June 10
Brockway, Shannon Lee Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited
Irlbeck, Jodi Margaret Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Jordan, Noah Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Shabaiash, Jared Bryce Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Shingobe, Franklin George Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Penalty for Not Complying With Peace Officer
June 11
Belgarde, Arnold Jon Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Benjamin, Aaron Geoffrey Probable Cause: Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Botham, Michael Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
Bowman, Brandon Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Arrest of Adult
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical To Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Kappel, Timothy John Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Schuster, Emily Kaye Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
June 12
Bartel, Allen Dean Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Greenly, Dakota John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Deg-Poss Dangerous Weapon/Explosive-Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
June 13
Ring, Daniel Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Arrest of Adult
Severin-Badrawi, Angela Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Tillman, Duawan Shanti Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Wylie, Richard Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1stDegree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Zaccardi, Dominic Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult
Zirbes, Daniel David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.