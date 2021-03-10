March 1 - March 7
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 1, 4:31 a.m., report of vehicle theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
March 1, 9:56 a.m., report of burglary, County Highway 61, Pine City
March 2, 9:22 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
March 2, 2:38 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
March 4, 2:13 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Westchester Drive, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 1, 1:03 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
March 3, 11:41 a.m., report of harassment, Keystone Avenue, Pine City
March 5, 5:58 p.m., report of damage to property, Sod Road, Pine City
March 5, 11:05 p.m., report of structure fire, Wildflower Road, Pine City
March 6, 11:19 a.m., report of assault, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 1
Cornwell, Destiny Nichole Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams Or More A Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Nelson, Kellie Shelene Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
Sanders, Christian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount Of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Joseph Daniel Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4=Not Small Amount Marijuana
Workman, Dylan Duane Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony Or Gross Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
March 2
Bassatt, Wade Brandon Pine County Warrant: Failure To appear Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Theft-Theft Of Motor Fuel From Retailer-Receiving Stolen Property
Capuzzi, Mara Lynn Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Cummings, William Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Davis, Roxanne Gail Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Gallmeier, Cameron Jaclyn Probable Cause: Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Larson, Christopher Roger Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
March 3
Blahowski, Kathleen Dianne Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Braucks, Jeremy David Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Purull, Casey James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer -Physically Assaults-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Damage To Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Obstrust Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction Or Adjudicated Delinquent For Crime Of Violence-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale Sch 1 0r 2 To Person Under 18 Years, Conspire/Employ Person under 18 years -Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Steiner, Justin Roy Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of The First Of Two Or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Brian Keith Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Vanwert, Richard John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams Or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Yang, Toua Fue Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
March 4
Mathison, David Elmer Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Nyberg, Jason Patrick Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Washington, Alisa Lories Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refuse To Submit To Chemical Test; Breath Or Test Refusal Or Failure-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
Yocum, Alexandria Rose Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 5
Brown, Matthew Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Howell, William Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Owens, Charles Steven Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams Or More A Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Presley, Dale Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict Or Attempt Bodily Harm-
March 6
Cox, Matthew Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
David, Domascus Orion Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Fails To Mail Verification Form With 10 Days or Report During Month Of Birth-Arrest of Adult
Grout, Jacqueline Hold For Other Agency-Confined but Not Convicted-Trespass-Remaining On Or Return Within One Year To Land Prohibited After Notice-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
McKellar, Keith Roger Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Nelson, Eric Lyle Probable Cause-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
March 7
Buffalo, Jordan James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Charpenter, Nathaniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly On Street Or Highway-Traffic-Collision-Failure To Notify Owner Of Damaged Property-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
