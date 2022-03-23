March 13 - March 19 

Miscellaneous

March 13, 1:30  a.m. Fight, 5th St SE, Pine City

March 13, 2:33 p.m. Damage To Property, Mallard Rd, Brook Park

March 14, 10:00 a.m. Fraud/Scam/Id, Big Aspen Trl, Pine City

March 14, 11:38 a.m. Vehicle Theft, County Hwy 61, Pine City

March 16, 12:39 p.m.  Check Welfare, Island Resort Rd, Pine City

March 16, 3:33 p.m. Fraud/Scam/Id, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City

March 17, 6:50 p.m.  Disturbance, Homestead Rd, Pine City 

March 17, 9:39 p.m. Traffic Pursuit, 7th St SW, Pine City

March 18, 3:41 p.m. Assault,Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

March 14

DUNKLEY, BUSTER BROWN Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

MILLER, BRIAN ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Kanabec

MORGAN, JOHN WILLIAM  Boarder Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult

NICHELE, PHILLIP STEVEN Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Goodhue, MN; Hold  - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

VONDOEHREN, WILLIAM Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

WIBORG, NICOLE KRISTA Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult

March 15

BREW, MICHAEL CLEM Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

BUROS, ROBERT ELTON Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

DAVIS, AARON ELIAS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle  - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - User of Controlled Substance- Wireless Communications Device - Engage in cellular phone or video call - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to Public Safety- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  - Probation Violation - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or urine as Required by search warrant - Arrest of Adult

OJIBWAY, JERRAD Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support

ROBERTSON, NOO-DAY-NI-MIN Parole/Probation Violation - Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Prior citation/warning; Action not taken

March 16

MUEHLBERG, JAMES SCOTT Summons  - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

MOOSE, CODY ROY Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN  - Receiving Stolen Property

SIGLER, TABITHA SUE Confined But Not Convicted - Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance

VREELAND, TYLER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy - Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee - Arrest of Adult  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult

March 17

ANDERSON, MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult

MARTIN, DYLAN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine 

WILLHITE, GARTH LEROY JR Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued by  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana  - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection

WILLHITE, GARTH LEROY SR Probable Cause - Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal

March 18

FISCHER, SPENCER JUSTIN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant issued - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property

PUTBRESE, NATHANAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled Substance Mixture

RICHARDSON, JOIE SUZANNE Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant

ROCKENSOCK, RICHARD JAMES Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With no Remuneration

SHANKEY, DYLAN BENJAMIN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN  - Murder - 3rd Degree - Perpetrating Eminently Dangerous Act and Evincing Depraved Mind - Murder - 2nd Degree - Without Intent - While Committing a Felony

SIKKINK, AMBER MAE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.