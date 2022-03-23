March 13 - March 19
Miscellaneous
March 13, 1:30 a.m. Fight, 5th St SE, Pine City
March 13, 2:33 p.m. Damage To Property, Mallard Rd, Brook Park
March 14, 10:00 a.m. Fraud/Scam/Id, Big Aspen Trl, Pine City
March 14, 11:38 a.m. Vehicle Theft, County Hwy 61, Pine City
March 16, 12:39 p.m. Check Welfare, Island Resort Rd, Pine City
March 16, 3:33 p.m. Fraud/Scam/Id, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City
March 17, 6:50 p.m. Disturbance, Homestead Rd, Pine City
March 17, 9:39 p.m. Traffic Pursuit, 7th St SW, Pine City
March 18, 3:41 p.m. Assault,Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 14
DUNKLEY, BUSTER BROWN Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
MILLER, BRIAN ANTHONY Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Kanabec
MORGAN, JOHN WILLIAM Boarder Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult
NICHELE, PHILLIP STEVEN Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Goodhue, MN; Hold - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
VONDOEHREN, WILLIAM Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
WIBORG, NICOLE KRISTA Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult
March 15
BREW, MICHAEL CLEM Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
BUROS, ROBERT ELTON Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
DAVIS, AARON ELIAS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - User of Controlled Substance- Wireless Communications Device - Engage in cellular phone or video call - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to Public Safety- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or urine as Required by search warrant - Arrest of Adult
OJIBWAY, JERRAD Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
ROBERTSON, NOO-DAY-NI-MIN Parole/Probation Violation - Criminal Vehicular Operation - Substantial Bodily Harm - Prior citation/warning; Action not taken
March 16
MUEHLBERG, JAMES SCOTT Summons - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
MOOSE, CODY ROY Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN - Receiving Stolen Property
SIGLER, TABITHA SUE Confined But Not Convicted - Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operate Vehicle Any Amount Sched 1 or 2 Controlled Substance
VREELAND, TYLER LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy - Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult
March 17
ANDERSON, MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
MARTIN, DYLAN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine
WILLHITE, GARTH LEROY JR Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued by - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
WILLHITE, GARTH LEROY SR Probable Cause - Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
March 18
FISCHER, SPENCER JUSTIN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant issued - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property
PUTBRESE, NATHANAEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled Substance Mixture
RICHARDSON, JOIE SUZANNE Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
ROCKENSOCK, RICHARD JAMES Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor Warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With no Remuneration
SHANKEY, DYLAN BENJAMIN Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN - Murder - 3rd Degree - Perpetrating Eminently Dangerous Act and Evincing Depraved Mind - Murder - 2nd Degree - Without Intent - While Committing a Felony
SIKKINK, AMBER MAE Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued.
