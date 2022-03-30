March 20 - March 26
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 21, 3:42 p.m. Burglary, Brook Park Rd, Brook Park
March 23, 2:08 a.m. Shoplifting, 13th St SW, Pine City
March 23, 5:56 p.m. Burglary, 8th St SW, PINE CITY
March 24, 1:51 p.m. Theft, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 20, 3:59 p.m. MVA Property Damage, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
March 21, 5:11 p.m. Disturbance, Deer Valley Rd, Pine City
March 21, 6:19 p.m. Call Back, Woodland Rd, Pine City
March 22, 1:11 p.m. Call Back, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 23, 7:02 p.m. Customer Trouble, Homestead Rd, Pine City
March 23, 7:33 p.m. Drug Incident, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 24, 2:13 p.m. Miscellaneous Fire Call, State Hwy 70, Pine City
March 25, 9:54 a.m. Fraud/Scam/ID, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 25, 10:44 p.m. Disturbance, 1st Ave NW, Pine City
March 26, 9:53 a.m. Counterfeit, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City.
Jail Roster
March 21
BOLSTAD, VIRGIL HAROLD JR Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
GUSTAFSON, GAIL MARIE Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount
OPPERUD, RODNEY ALLEN Parole/Probation Violation - Traffic Regulation Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Motor Vehicle Registration- isplay Cancelled/Stolen/Revoked Plates -Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Traffic Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
RITCHIE, DONETTA RAQUEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
SKIBA, STEVEN JOHN Pine County Warrant: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued -Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
STEINER, JUSTIN ROY Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation -GM Warrant Issued-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
March 22
FRANCIS, BRANDON DAVID Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Gross Misdemeanor Warrant -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
LINDNER, KYLE MATHEW Probable Cause -DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
RAMOS, JESSICA MARIE Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-GM Warrant Issued-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
THOMAS, DENNIS DUANE Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Assault-Felony-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction
TRAMPE, CORY ALAN Probable Cause -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 23
HECKER, JASON EDWIN Pine County Warrant: Arrest -Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
MACIEWSKI, KELSA RAE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Wrongfully Obtaining Assistance-Theft
NGUYEN, LISA ANN-THU Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
OPSAHL, RYAN DAVID Probable Cause -Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
PINC SHAW, JINA MAY Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
SCHLAEGER, COLIN ELLIS Under Sentence Convicted -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
SUTHERLAND, ABRAHAM Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
March 24
GARBOW, JESSICA LYNN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
LINDELL, BRANDY RAE Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Hennepin, MN; Pine -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
MISHLER, DANE LEWIS Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
MORDAL, MARK MELVIN Summons Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
PUTBRESE, NATHANAEL Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
SMITH, JOSEPH DANIEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted- Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 grams or more heroin-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle- Hold For Other Agency Confined ButNot Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree -Possess Schedule-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.