March 22 - March 28
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 22, 9:49 p.m., report of theft, 3rd Avenue NE, Pine City
March 24, 9:38 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 25, 2:07 p.m., report of burglary, Duxbury Road, Sandstone
March 26, 11:47 a.m., report of burglary, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 22, 7:38 a.m., report of crim sex conduct, Deer Drive NE, Pine City
March 22, 2:40 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 22, 4:09 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Homestead Road, Pine City
March 22, 8:24 p.m., report of disturbance, Homestead Road, Pine City
March 22, 8:25 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 22, 9:43 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
March 23, 11:14 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 23, 12:04 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 23, 2:30 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Meadow Creek Lane, Pine City
March 24, 8:45 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
March 24, 10:54 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Main Street N, Pine City
March 24, 2:38 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Northrige Drive NW, Pine City
March 24, 2:48 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Everready Road, Pine City
March 24, 4:42 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 25, 3:27 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 25, 5:34 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 26, 1:12 a.m., report of drug incident, Main Street S, Pine City
March 27, 12:18 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
March 27, 9:39 p.m., report of order violation, Main Street S, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 22
Boeke, Jessica Lynn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Receiving Stolen Property - Receiving Stolen Property - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Emerson, Brain Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mattinas, Keith Mitchell Kiyanaway Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant issued - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
McParland, James Allan Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Smith, Amanda Laine Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant - Disorderly Conduct
March 23
Herrington, Robert Charles Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction
Hoch, Bradley Dean Under Sentence Convicted - Public
Jordan, Ross Norman Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Monette, Jason Allen Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Mutchler, Elijah Michael Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Nitti, Lisa Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Pohl, Cory Edward Parole/Probation Violation - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Saylers, Sierra Rose Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schiller, Ryan John Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult
March 24
Bigham, David Micahel II Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
Ford, Greymann Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation - Traffic - Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture - Arrest of Adult
Cortez, Nicole Marie Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued
Monette, Jason Allen Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 25
Cook, Zachary Edward Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant
Maciewski, Kelsa Rae Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Nichols, Michael Patrick Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction
Smith, Joshua Robin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Vreeland, Tyler Lee Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Pharmacy
March 26
Allen, Jordan Andrew Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Significant Relationship-Victim Under 16-Force
March 27
Arnold, Jeannette Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Graham, Robert Otis Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
Kurth, Jeremy John Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build - Arrest of Adult
March 28
Haukos, Carson Weston Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Thomas, Keith Allen Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.