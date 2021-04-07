March 29  - April 4 

Theft, burglary, vandalism

March 29, 12:59 p.m., report of counterfeit, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

March 29, 2:14 p.m., report of burglary, Beaver Claw Road, Brook Park

March 30, 11:27 a.m., report of burglary, Island Resort Road, Pine City

April 1, 8:34 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Miscellaneous

March  29, 5:15 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Greenbriar Road, Pine City

March 29, 8:04 a.m., report of attempt pick up, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 29, 9:18 a.m., report of fight, Main Street S, Pine City

March 29, 9:23 a.m., report of dead body, 1st Street NE, Pine City

March 29, 10:38 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City

March 29, 10:47 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 29, 11:43 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 29, 8:02 p.m., report of found drug, State Highway 70, Pine City

March 29, 10:10 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 30, 1:14 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 30, 7:14 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 30, 4:45 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

March 31, 10:25 a.m., report of order violation, 9th Avenue NE, Pine City

March 31, 2:13 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City

March 31, 5:07 p.m., report of drug incident, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

March 31, 9:26 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City

April 1, 5:08 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

April 1, 1:34 p.m., report of disturbance, Black Spruce Road, Pine City

April 1, 8:51 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

April 1, 11:01 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street SW, Pine City

April 1, 11:11 p.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

April 2, 5:23 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

April 2, 8:45 a.m., report of city ordinance violation, N Lake Lane, Pine City

April 2, 8:48 a.m., report of call back, 8th Street SW, Pine City

April 2, 11:13 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

April 2, 11:42 a.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

April 2, 2:55 p.m., report pf hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

April 2, 11:47 p.m., report of traffic Stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

April 2, 11:54 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Pine City

April 3, 5:58 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City

April 3, 7:37 p.m., report of disturbance, Cross Lake Road, Pine City

April 3, 8:09 p.m., report of person with weapon, Main Street N, Pine City

April 3, 9:12 p.m., report of order violation, 8th Street SW, Pine City

April 3, 9:23  p.m., report of assault, Henriette Road, Pine City

April 3, 11:46 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Forest Boulevard, Pine City

Jail Roster

March 29

Albertson, McKinley Ray Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Beseman, Spencer Alexander Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant

Lanerd, Joshua Pine County Warrant: Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Charged/Convicted of Felony

Leith, Cory James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult

Parsons, Justin Owen Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors

Rose, Tianna Kathleen-Marie Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By WI; Probable Cause: Fugitive From Justice From Other State

Skinaway, Candice Jean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Zielicke, Justin James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation; Simple Robbery

March 30

Arnold, Jeannette Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Hiatt, Justin Allen Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-GM Warrant-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Disorderly Conduct

Kruse, Casey Lynn Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

Mroz, Justin Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant

Yannarelly, Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs-Possess Schedule 5 Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult

March 31

Day, Amber Lee Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3 but Not Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison

Marty-Neal, Joshua Paul Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Muellner, Robert Mark Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd

Zaren, Natalie Patricia Probable Cause: Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes-Arrest of Adult

April 1

Boyland, Stephanie Lashay Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent

Ford, Greymann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Gray, Dale Arnold Under Sentence-Convited-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

Howard, Jacob Avald Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance Schedules 1 & 2-Arrest of Adult

April 2

Braucks, Jeremy David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult

Ellingboe, Danelle Marcella Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person

Nichols, Michael Patrick Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Recovation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Stenberg, John Charles Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted

April 3

Feigum, Derick James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

Krieglmeier, Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult

Lind, Shelly Ann Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

McDade, Wesley Brian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

Milhaupt, Mandie Elizabeth Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Vork, Jeremy Ray Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree-Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult

