March 6 - March 12
Theft, burglary, vandalism
March 10, 11:35 p.m. Trespass, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
March 6, 2:20 a.m. Vehicle Fire 8th St SW, Pine City
March 6, 12:59 p.m. Structure Fire, Sportsmans Ln, Brook Park
March 6, 5:36 p.m. Harrassment, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 7, 7:58 p.m. Traffic Stop, Main St N, Pine City
March 9, 10:51 p.m. Traffic Stop, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
March 10, 10:47 a.m. Threats, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
March 10, 7:29 p.m. Assault, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
March 10, 8:50 p.m. Customer Trouble, 13th St SW, Pine City
March 10, 10:30 p.m. Disturbance, 560th St, Pine City
March 10, 10:35 p.m. Trespass, 3rd Ave SE, Pine City
March 10, 6:49 p.m. Vehicle In Ditch, Government Rd, Pine City
March 11, 4:47 a.m. Hit And Run Property, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
4:30 p.m. MVA Property Damage, Government Rd, Pine City
March 11, 6:08 p.m. Intoxicated Person, Fairway Rd SW, Pine City
March 12, 1:13 a.m. Traffic Stop, 13th St SW, Pine City
March 12, 11:06 a.m. Vehicle Recovered, State Hwy 70, Pine City
March 12, 6:31 p.m. MVA Property Damage, Main St S, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 7
CHRISTIAN, MICHAEL PAUL Writ-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration under 18/Contact under 14-Fear Great Bodily Harm
NICHOLS, MICHAEL PATRICK Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Covicted -Trespass on Public Lands, Damages-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
PORTER, DAMIAN MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 8
FELTUS, EUGENE EDWARD Probable Cause -Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
FETT, JESSE RYAN Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd -Arrest of Adult
MEDINA, MANUEL CAMPOS Probable Cause - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
March 9
AKKERMAN, MATTHEW Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
BRAHS, KEVIN LEE Pine County Warrant: Bench - Felony warrant Issued by Pine-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent -Drugs -5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 -Not Small Amount Marijuana-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
MASHUGA, ALEXANDER DENNISON Pine County Warrant: Bench -Felony warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree -Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
MILHAUPT, KYLE ARTHUR Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
OBRIEN, JESSE ALAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree -Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling -Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications -Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Theft of motor fuel from retailer -Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent -Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
RING, DANIEL ALAN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Damage to Property-1st Degree -Value Reduced Over $1000 -Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal
TURNER, TREVER JAMES Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation -MS Warrant Issued -Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances - Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build
March 10
BROWN, ASHLEY LYNN Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant Issued - Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
BROWN, MATTHEW MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued
KEGG, LANCE BENJAMIN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon -Domestic Assault-Felony
PETERSON, KENNETH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Arrest of Adult
MATTISON, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Felony Warrant Issued
SCOTT, CHARLES THEODORE Probable Cause - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
SWANSON, RANDI ANN Probable Cause - Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
VICTOR, ARLENE LOUISE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
March 11
BURSCH, JESSE TH0MAS Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
CHUPURDIA, MARY LOU Probable Cause -Traffic- DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
MCQUISTON, CRAIG DANIEL Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent- Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; crime described -Arrest of Adult
NELSON, MESAI MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
SCHULTZ, MICHAEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Arrest of Adult
RISTAMAKI, JASMINE CHRISTINE Probable Cause - Felon Convicted Crime of Violence -Firearm Violation-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison
VOSS, TONY ROBERT JON Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic- Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to Chemical Test - Arrest of Adult
March 13
SNYDER, WAYLON JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety -Arrest of Adult
