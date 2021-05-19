May 10 - May 16
Theft, burglary, vandalism
May 10, 12:25 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Blackberry Lane, Pine City
May 10, 1:01 p.m., report of burglary, Pumpkin Seed Road, Sturgeon Lake
May 12, 12:59 p.m., report of theft, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 14, 4:33 p.m., report of shoplifting, Main Street S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
May 10, 5:10 p.m., report of tenant trouble, Wildflower Road, Pine City
May 10, 7:13 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 12, 1:01 a.m., report of public assist, Main Street, Pine City
May 13, 11:20 p.m., report of overdose, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
May 15, 7:38 a.m., report of damage to property, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 15, 5:02 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Lakeview Heights, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 10
Bodinski, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Treske, Brandon Ryan Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Yang, Toua Fue Parole/Probation Violation: Receiving Stolen Property
May 11
Kapaun, Brian Kenneth Probable Cause: Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd-Significant Relationship-Victim 16-17-Force
Nelson, Christopher Ray Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Taylor, Kendall Wayne Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
May 12
Brown, Matthew Michael Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant
Harmon, Joshua Todd Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Lee, Kor Probable Cause: Harassment: Restraining Order-Violate and Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order
Merchant, Mitchell Edward Jr. Probable Cause-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Assault in the Fifth Degree; Gross Misdemeanor-Within Three Years of Previous Conviction-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Nelson, William Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Schumacher, Gerald Jerome Probable Cause: Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
May 13
Broughton, Clark Allen Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Davis, Brandon Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance-Schedule 1 & 2-Arrest of Adult
May 14
Emery, Zoe Larain Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Arrest of Adult
King, Branden Russell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Oiyotte, Louis Ralph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Stempf, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Taffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Arrest of Adult
May 15
Kopp, Thomas Herman Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
May 16
Bearheart, William Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Bourquin, Dennis Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order Protection-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Kulenkamp, Mark Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
