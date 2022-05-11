Miscellaneous
Sunday, May 1, 2022
6:33 p.m., Suspicious Activity, Diamond Rd, Pine City
6:41 p.m., Customer Trouble Deer Valley Rd, Pine City
Monday, May 2, 2022
10:01 a.m. Harassment, State Hwy 107, Grasston
3:04 p.m., Order Violation, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
9:49 p.m., Vehicle Information Call, Pokegama Lake Rd, Pine City
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
1:59 p.m., Personal Injury Accident, Milburn Rd, Pine City
8:03 p.m., Threats, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
2:29 a.m., Trespass, 4th Ave, Brook Park
6:51 p.m., Unknown Trouble, Rice Rd, Brook Park
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Monday, May 2, 2022
10:28 p.m., MVA Property Damage, Pokegama Lake Rd, Pine City
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
9:21 a.m., Damage to Property, Ravine Rd, Pine City
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
1:13 p.m., Theft, 8th St SW, Pine City
3:07 p.m., Vehicle Theft, 5th Ave SW, Henriette
Thursday, May 5, 2022
10:16 a.m., Damage to Vehicle, 7th St SW, Pine City
5:21 p.m., Theft, Hillside Ave SW, Pine City
Friday May 6, 2022
2:21 p.m., Vehicle Theft, Lakeview Shore Dr, Pine City
6:50 p.m., Disturbance, Homestead Rd, Pine City
6:59 p.m., Disturbance, 4th St SE, Pine City
Saturday May 7, 2022
9:52 p.m., Burglary, Liberty Rd, SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 2
GOODIN, PAUL JOSEPH Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
LUCIO, ROBERTO Probable Cause -Drugs-Aggravated Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree and Firearm
MORELAND, ANDREW HARRISON Probable Cause - Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
RABBERS, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN Pine County Warrant: Contempt Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
REISER, EMMA MARIE Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or more Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade Dangerous Weapons-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Arrest of Adult
May 3
ENGLUND, SCOTT ALLEN Pre-Trial Supervision Violation - Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration Under 18/Contact Under 14-Fear Great Bodily Harm
GRUNDMANN, BRANDON ALLEN Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued
LUKE, BRADLY MARTIN Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdemeanor Warrant Issued- Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
SHEIK-YUSUF, ABDIRAHMAN JAMA Probable Cause - Disorderly Conduct -
VELAZQUEZ, DAVID CRUZ Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card- Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
May 4
LARSON, TYLER WERNER Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
MARTIN, CURTIS LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
MCCLANAHAN, STEVEN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating substance-Impaired-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
NORDBY, DANIEL GORDON Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin w/in 90-Day Period-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Limit 55 mph Where Appropriate-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle -Arrest of Adult
RIVERA SANCHEZ, EVER OMAR Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
SMITH, MATTHEW JUSTIN Probable Cause - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
WILSON, GREGORY BRIAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Disarming a Peace Officer-Take Defensive Device from Peace Officer/Area Controlled by Officer- Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
May 5
JONES, CYNTHIA LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
KULENKAMP, KRYSTLE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
OTIS, DUSTIN JOSEPH Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Commit Crime-While Wear/Possess Bullet Resist Vest-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
RUSH, JEFFERY MICHAEL PAUL Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
WILLIAMS, ROBERT DONELLE Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
May 6
BARRICK, SHELDON JOHN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Prohib/Poss Pistol-Possess/Use Tear Gas/Stun Gun-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Disorderly Conduct
GARBOW, JAMES JOSEPH Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana- Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
LOCHEN, STEVEN ROBERT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic
May 7
RIECK, JOHN ROBERT Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle- Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation-Drugs- 2nd Degree-Possess 25 grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
VILLARREAL, FRANCISCO IV Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
LUOMA, JUDY MAE Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
May 8
JOHNSON, STEFFANY LEE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Forgery-Use False-Arrest of Adult
LENE-TARANGO, CARY Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
