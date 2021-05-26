May 17 - May 23
Theft, burglary, vandalism
May 17, 4:07 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 17, 6:56 p.m. fraud/scam/ID 4th Street NE, Pine City
May 18, 10:37 a.m., report of theft, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
May 20, 6: 45 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
May 22, 12:00 p.m., report of vehicle theft, County Highway 61, Pine City
May 22, 2:10 p.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Sandstone
Miscellaneous
May 17, 5:07 p.m., report of disturbance, Evergreen Road, Pine City
May 18, 12:42 p.m., report of call back, Olson Memorial Drive, Pine City
May 19, 11:54 a.m., report of threats, Main Street S, Pine City
May 19, 3:58 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 20, 3:16 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Freedom Road SE, Pine City
May 20, 11:05 p.m., report of medical, Oak Hollow Road, Pine City
May 21, 3:03 a.m., report of person with weapon, 8th Street SW, Pine City
May 21, 9:01 a.m., report of runaway, 6th Avenue NE, Pine City
May 21, 12:41 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
May 21, 10:16 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
May 22, 2:46 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SE, Pine City
May 22, 8:00 p.m., report of threats, Pine City
May 22, 8:45 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 6th Avenue NE, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 17
Anderson, Bryan Edward Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property
Bourquin, Dennis Charles Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Bugg, Marcus LeLand Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Dallas Joe Hold For Other Agency: Failure To Appear Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
May 18
Darkow, Gerald Otto Jr. Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Diver, Rhonda Jane Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
Fleeger, Matthew Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancelation-Inimcal to Public Safety-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic Accidents-Failure Notify Commissioner Public Safety-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle- Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Driver License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult
Hoadley, Jakob Donald Hold For Other Agency-Confined But not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Mitchell, Michelle Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Smith, Joseph Daniel Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Welch, Matthew Daniel Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
May 19
Graham, Anthony Valon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-to Reduce Value $501-$1000-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale-Narcotic-Arrest of Adult
Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Under Sentence-Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
May 20
Bonkowske, Troy James Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Bothum, Micheal Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Ebeling, Jodel Marie Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Minich, Demitre Leonard Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
May 21
Jones, Cynthia Lee Probable Cause: Make Emergency Call-Police/Fire/Medical/Ambulance-No Emergency
Merry, Craig Skiprian Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Rawls, Cory Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Samuel Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Williams, Donald Ray Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
May 22
Larweck, Melissa Jo Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
May 23
Armstrong, Katherine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Bruneau, Kris Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Arrest of Adult
Harmon, Joshua Todd Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
