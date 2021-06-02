May 24 - May 30
Theft, burglary, vandalism
May 24, 8:52 a.m., report of burglary, 7th Street SE, Hinckley
May 25, 12:36 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
May 25, 10:09 p.m., report of theft, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 26, 11:20 a.m., report or burglary, Woodstock Road, Sturgeon Lake
May 28, 12:26 p.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Bruno
May 29, 7:37 p.m., report of burglary, Government Road, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
May 24, 9:17 a.m., report of runaway, Main Street S, Pine City
May 24, 11:43 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 24, 2:34 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Olson Memorial Drive, Pine City
May 25, 12:17 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 25, 7:31 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 26, 12:59 a.m., report of disturbance, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
May 26, 9:58 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Everready Road, Pine City
May 26, 3:38 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
May 27, 12:26 a.m., report of traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City
May 27, 11:34 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street S, Pine City
May 27, 12:56 p.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 27, 4:50 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 27, 5:53 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 28, 5:18 a.m. report of suspicious activity, Contrast Road, Pine City
May 28, 12:54 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
May 29, 12:35 a.m., report of overdose, Henriette Road, Pine City
May 29, 6:26 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
May 29, 7:09 a.m., report of threats, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
May 29, 5:19 p.m., report of traffic stop, Liberty Road SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 24
Armstrong, Katherine Anne Probable Cause: Trespass Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Benjamin, Virgil Lloyd Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Arrest of Adult
Hill, Robert Jon Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation
Oleary, Jennifer Melissa Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravation Factor -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle under Influence of Alcohol
Romanowski, Adam John Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
May 25
Cottrell, Jordan Bradley Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-Reckless Driving: Drivers Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk-Fleeing a Peace Officer Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Driscoll, Sean Michael Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Emerson, Brian Lee Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Mail Theft-Intentionally Removes Mail Address to Another Without Claim of Right-Arrest of Adult
Hanson, Bryan Dwayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Burglary-1st Degree-Assault Person in Build/on Property- Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Nowling, Leona Jean Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule-1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Talarico, Cecily Ann Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vork, Jessica Erin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
May 26
Dunkley, Jordan Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse; Violates order for Protection Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction/Adj of Delinq.-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Emerfoll, Eric Patrick Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
Garvey, Alexandra Tatiana Probable Cause: Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Robins, Shannon Ann Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
May 27
Baragar, Aaron Mathew Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Bulu, Joshua Paul Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Burge, Joshua Blaine Probable Cause: Traffic -DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Mishler, Dane Lewis Parole/Probation Violation: Probation Violation (Arrest of Adult)-Probation Violation
Vreeland, Tyler Lee Probable Cause: Bribery-Offer, Give, Promise-Influence Performance-Public Officer/Employee-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
May 28
Arneson, Sabrina Rose Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer
Booth, Ronald Wayne Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Gebhart, Samantha Rose Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Heroin-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Jerry, William Joseph III Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Kukuk, Cody Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-No Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Mroz, Justin Lee Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Doemstic-Arrest of Adult
Opperud, Rodney Allen Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misemeanor-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
Raasch, Robert Aaron Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Shabaiash, Gloria Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Vandevere, Sheila Starr Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Workman, Theadore Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-1st Degree-Arrest of Adult
May 29
Anderson, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Beaulieu, Alyssa Nicole Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Traffic-Open Bottle law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID card-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-DWI-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Pliego Chacon, Jorge Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Yang, Toua Fue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
May 30
Buros, Robert Elton Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Grant, Amanda Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-2 Counts-Arrest of Adult
Mishler, Dane Lewis Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
