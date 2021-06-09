May 31 - June 6
Theft, burglary, vandalism
June 1, 2:26 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
June 2, 3:07 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
May 31, 11:23 a.m., report of assist other agency, Cedar Creek Road, Pine City
May 31, 2:10 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 8th Street SW, Pine City
May 31, 4:32 p.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
May 31, 7:58 p.m., report of subject stop, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
June 1, 11:15 a.m., report of structure fire, Wildflower Road, Pine City
June 1, 6:37 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 2, 5:10 a.m., report of suspicious activity, State Highway 70, Pine City
June 2, 9:37 p.m., report of medical, Stephanie Lane, Pine City
June 3, 7:57 a.m., report of lift assist, Maple Knoll Road, Pine City
June 3, 1:34 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
June 3, 3:03 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 3, 5:36 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Main Street S, Pine City
June 3, 7:35 p.m., report of traffic Stop, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
June 4, 2:41 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 4, 10:15 a.m., report of harassment, Main Street S, Pine City
June 4, 11:25 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
June 4, 2:17 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Saint Croix Road SE, Pine City
June 4, 7:53 p.m., report of disturbance, Lakeview Loop, Pine City
June 4, 9:02 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Everready Road, Pine City
June 4, 9:23 p.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70
June 5, 6:10 a.m., report of unwanted person, State Highway 70
June 5, 10:33 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
June 5, 10:44 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
May 31
Cummings, William Charles Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle
Olson, Carston Wayne Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehcile Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Paulson, James Douglas Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
St. John Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Carlton
June 1
Arechigo, Amanda Kay Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Herron, Jason Edward Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Martin, Taylor James Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Mesker, Donovan David Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs, MN
Robinson, Wesley Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Willhite, Garth Leroy Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Abuse; Violates Order for Protection Within 10 Years of Previous Convicted/Adj. of Delinq.-Arrest of Adult
June 2
Boster, Jesse Leroy Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic-Reckless Driving; Racing on Street or Highway-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Gerster, Mark Franklin Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Heazlett, Nathan Israel Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Niesen, James Donald Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interefere With Peace Officer
June 3
Bolechowski, James Nat Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Heilman, Donald Gerard Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Abuse: Violates 2 or More OFP within 10 Years of Previous Conviction/Adj of Delinq.-Arrest of Adult
Jorgensen, Andrew Earl Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Kurth, Jeremy John Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Trespass-Occupy/Enter Dwelling/Locked/Posted Build-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Landers, Thomas Edmund Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Anoka, MN
Nelson, Shannon Omar Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent
Norman, Suzanne Marie Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Paz, Miguel Angel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop- No Consent-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Receiving Stolen Property
Purull, Casey James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Sikkink, Eli Steven Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
June 4
Bjur, Jonathan Paul Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Cummings, Sheldon Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant Issued by Burnett, WI-Fugitive From Justice From Other State
Johnson, Jacob Scott Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use-Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Ruse, Andrew Clifford Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
June 5
Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Mader, Kayde Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree- Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Miner, Thomas Lee Hold For Other Agency: Arrest Misdemeanor Warrant
Vang, Chao Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
June 6
Endicott, Cheyenne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Garcia, Jose Luis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
McLean, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Ostlund, Travis David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Kidnapping-to Hold in Involuntary Servitude-Simple Robbery-Arrest of Adult
Pfeifer, Amy Sue Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Smith, Darryl Gene Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Thomas, Keith Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
