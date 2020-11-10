Due to the USPS closing in honor of Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this issue of the Pine City Pioneer was laid out before the latest blotter and jail roster information became available from the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.
Next week’s Pioneer will contain last week’s and this week’s information from the Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.