November 15 - November 21
Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 15, 9:37 a.m., report of burglary, Wilbur Way, Hinckley
November 15, 11:12 a.m., report of theft,Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 19, 12:26 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
November 20, 5:03 p.m., report of theft, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 15, 4:59 p.m., report of harassment, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
November 15, 9:46 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 15, 11:05 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
November 16, 7:35 a.m., report of unknown trouble, 7th Avenue SE, Pine City
November 16, 9:36 a.m., report of medical, Greenbrair Road, Pine City
November 16, 10:38 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 16, 11:27 a.m., report of informational, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
November 16, 6:12 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 17, 2:12 a.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
November 17, 10:21 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue SW, Henriette
November 17, 11:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Town Hall Road, Pine City
November 18, 7:41 a.m., report of assist other agency, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
November 18, 10:43 a.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 18, 8:21 p.m., report of public assist, Main Street N, Pine City
November 20, 7:24 a.m., report of customer trouble, 13th Street SW, Pine City
November 20, 3:41 p.m., report of line problems, 2nd Avenue SE, Pine City
November 20, 6:42 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 15
Ritchey, Ronald Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
November 16
Hinnenkamp, Kathryn Yvette Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Smiley, Benais Fred Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued By Carver
Smith, Thomas Anthony Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Smith, Travis Michael Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Firearms-Used in Any Way During Assault on Family/Household Member-Court Determines-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Thomas, Keith Allen Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Tossey, Scott Arthur Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Felony
November 18
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Probable Cause: Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Vogel, Joseph Scott Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Stearns
November 19
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Van Scoik, Adam Matthew Probable Cause, Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
November 20
Hajj, Chantel Joe Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
November 21
Anderson, Regina Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
