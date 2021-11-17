Nov. 8 - Nov. 14
Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 11, 3:04 p.m., report of burglary, Vintage Road, Pine City
November 11, 3:24 p.m., report of theft, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 8, 8:03 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Main Street S, Pine City
November 9, 6:35 p.m., report of medical, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City
November 9, 11:08 p.m., report of runaway, 10th Street SW, Pine City
November 10, 1:41 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
November 11, 2:53 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 8
Garbow, Calvin Lee Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Holmers, Nicole Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Necklace, Robert Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Oiyotte, Louise Ralph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Rote, Casey David Under Sentence-Convicted-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Alcohol Assisted Advised
Sikink, Eli Steven Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amounts Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent
St. John, Bobbie Anne Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication
Wefel, William John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
November 9
Eiffler, Spencer David Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Quagon, Daryl Bryan Boarder, Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
St. John, Tanya Lyn Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Villarreal, Francisco IV Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
November 10
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Hill, Howard Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card-Use-No Consent
LaFave, Cedar Dawn Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Obrecht, Scott Eric Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly On Street or Highway-Arrest of Adult
November 11
Baragar, Aaron Mathew Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Bassett, Brandon Martin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Dahlberg, Lee Ernest Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-1st Degree
November 12
Ebeling, Jodel Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Carston Wayne Under Sentence: Serving 3 days-Concurrent
Ruse, Auston Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess/Use Police Radio While Committing Felony-Acts Constituting-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Thomas Anthony Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
St. John, Tanya Lyn Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Tasheena Rae Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
November 13
Willhite, Jonathan Allan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communication-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Distrupt 911 Call-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Neglect of a Child-Likely Subst. Harm Physical/Emot Health-G-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Collision-Driver Involved Fails to Stop for Collision-Driven or Attended Vehicle; Traffic-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
