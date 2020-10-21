October 11  - October 18

Theft, burglary, vandalism

October 11, 3:33 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Sq, SW, Pine City

October 12, 12:39 a.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

October 14, 11:35 a.m., report of shoplifting, State Hwy 70, Pine City

October 15, 9:28 a.m., report of burglary, Main St S, Pine City

October 15, 4:47 p.m., report of burglary, Cross Lake Rd, Hinckley

October 16, 1:40 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

October 17, 12:03 p.m., report of burglary, Crooked River Rd, Pine City

Miscellaneous

October 11, 2:39 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge DR NW, Pine City

October 11, 7:50 p.m., report of disturbance, Ivy Ave, Rush City

October 12, 7:50 a.m., report of drug incident, Hwy 23 N, Sandstone

October 12, 9:44 a.m., report of repeat offender, Main St S, Pine City

October 12, 9:46 a.m., report of attemp pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

October 12, 11:37 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Island Resort, Pine City

October 12, 1:45 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Freeway Blvd, Pine City

October 12, 3:40 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

October 12, 4:14 p.m., report of animal bite, Dunn Ave N,  Hinckley

October 12, 5:18p.m., report of threats, Dunn Ave N, Hinckley

October 12, 10:40 p.m., report of attemp pickup, 8th Ave SE, Pine City

October 12, 11:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

October 13, 8:28 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Harvest Rd, Grasston

October 13, 8:58 a.m., report of search warrant, Harvest Rd, Pine City

October 13, 9:31 a.m., report of disturbance, 6th Ave SW, Pine City

October 13, 1:06 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main St S, Pine City

October 13, 5:12 p.m., report of medical, 5th Ave SE, Pine City

October 13, 6:36 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park

October 14, 1:06 p.m., report of attemp pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

October 14, 7:49 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Ivy Ave, Rush City

October 14, 10:42 p.m., report of driveoffs, 13th St SW, Pine City

October 14, 11:03 p.m., report of public assist, Main St N, Pine City

October 15, 12:03 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Liberty Rd, Pine City

October 15, 9:40 p.m., report of check welfare, Main St S, Pine City

October 15, 9:42 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

October 16, 12:55 a.m., report of order violation, Rice Rd, Brook Park

October 16, 1:19 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Old Wagon Rd, Sandstone

October 16, 7:34 a.m., report of assault, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley

October 16, 2:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

October 16, 11:54 p.m., report of disturbance, Linden Tree Rd, Grasston

October 17, 9:31 a.m., report of assault, Arabian Dr, Pine City

October 17, 10:57 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Main Ave N, Pine city

Jail Roster

October 12

Endsley, Kimberly Jean Summons - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

Fenske, Damon Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear warrant - Receiving Stolen Property

Gabert, Mackenzie Charles Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Disorderly Conduct

Gebhart, Andrew Steven Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Disorderly Conduct

Mcquade, Michael Roy Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Schouveller, Michael Cody Probable Cause - Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check - Theft-By check

October 13

Beil, Nicole Ann Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Issue Dishonored Check-Offense - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud  - Mail Theft-Intentionally - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes -  Check Forgery-Offer/Possess - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult

Colton, Thomas Joseph Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Darkow, Gerald Otto Jr Summons Confined But Not Convicted Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult

Purull, Jesse Chad Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult

October 14

Church, Gregory Dean Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Davis, Jason Ronal Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property

Maxson, Julie Mathilda Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon

Otis, Dustin Joseph Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant issued - Commit Crime-While Wear/Possess Bullet Resist Vest - Receiving Stolen Property

Sam, Marlin Vern Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor warrant

Scheidt, Craig William Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount of Marijuana- Traffic - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult

Zacharias, Rodney Blair Summons - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

October 15

Carrasco, Juan Rafael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued by Steele, MN - Give Court Official False Name/DOB-M

Draves, Aubrey Lynn Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Krahn, Jason P Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued by Benton

Mains, Dominick Skye Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

Schwarz, Nathan Jay Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted

October  16

Day, Kenneth Lee Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

Dickson, Latisha Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance

Gligor, Julie Ann Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction  - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult

Laino, Matthew John Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test  - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult

Sigurdson, Chad Alan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Simple Robbery - Arrest of Adult

October 17

Lievsay, Winston Floyd Confined But Not Convicted Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm - Under Influence Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult

October 18

Devich, Madeline Phedra Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy

Johns, Maynard Harold Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult

Johnson, Drew Isaac Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4

Johnson, Stacy Lynn Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

Lorentzen, Nicole Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult

Secrest, Aaron Michael Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.