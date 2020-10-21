October 11 - October 18
Theft, burglary, vandalism
October 11, 3:33 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Sq, SW, Pine City
October 12, 12:39 a.m., report of theft, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley
October 14, 11:35 a.m., report of shoplifting, State Hwy 70, Pine City
October 15, 9:28 a.m., report of burglary, Main St S, Pine City
October 15, 4:47 p.m., report of burglary, Cross Lake Rd, Hinckley
October 16, 1:40 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
October 17, 12:03 p.m., report of burglary, Crooked River Rd, Pine City
Miscellaneous
October 11, 2:39 p.m., report of drug incident, Northridge DR NW, Pine City
October 11, 7:50 p.m., report of disturbance, Ivy Ave, Rush City
October 12, 7:50 a.m., report of drug incident, Hwy 23 N, Sandstone
October 12, 9:44 a.m., report of repeat offender, Main St S, Pine City
October 12, 9:46 a.m., report of attemp pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
October 12, 11:37 a.m., report of damage to vehicle, Island Resort, Pine City
October 12, 1:45 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Freeway Blvd, Pine City
October 12, 3:40 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
October 12, 4:14 p.m., report of animal bite, Dunn Ave N, Hinckley
October 12, 5:18p.m., report of threats, Dunn Ave N, Hinckley
October 12, 10:40 p.m., report of attemp pickup, 8th Ave SE, Pine City
October 12, 11:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
October 13, 8:28 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Harvest Rd, Grasston
October 13, 8:58 a.m., report of search warrant, Harvest Rd, Pine City
October 13, 9:31 a.m., report of disturbance, 6th Ave SW, Pine City
October 13, 1:06 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main St S, Pine City
October 13, 5:12 p.m., report of medical, 5th Ave SE, Pine City
October 13, 6:36 p.m., report of neighbor trouble, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
October 14, 1:06 p.m., report of attemp pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
October 14, 7:49 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Ivy Ave, Rush City
October 14, 10:42 p.m., report of driveoffs, 13th St SW, Pine City
October 14, 11:03 p.m., report of public assist, Main St N, Pine City
October 15, 12:03 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Liberty Rd, Pine City
October 15, 9:40 p.m., report of check welfare, Main St S, Pine City
October 15, 9:42 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
October 16, 12:55 a.m., report of order violation, Rice Rd, Brook Park
October 16, 1:19 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Old Wagon Rd, Sandstone
October 16, 7:34 a.m., report of assault, Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley
October 16, 2:40 p.m., report of traffic stop, evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
October 16, 11:54 p.m., report of disturbance, Linden Tree Rd, Grasston
October 17, 9:31 a.m., report of assault, Arabian Dr, Pine City
October 17, 10:57 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Main Ave N, Pine city
Jail Roster
October 12
Endsley, Kimberly Jean Summons - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Fenske, Damon Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear warrant - Receiving Stolen Property
Gabert, Mackenzie Charles Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Disorderly Conduct
Gebhart, Andrew Steven Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Disorderly Conduct
Mcquade, Michael Roy Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schouveller, Michael Cody Probable Cause - Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check - Theft-By check
October 13
Beil, Nicole Ann Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Issue Dishonored Check-Offense - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Mail Theft-Intentionally - Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crimes - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult
Colton, Thomas Joseph Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Darkow, Gerald Otto Jr Summons Confined But Not Convicted Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult
Purull, Jesse Chad Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult
October 14
Church, Gregory Dean Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Davis, Jason Ronal Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property
Maxson, Julie Mathilda Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Otis, Dustin Joseph Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant issued - Commit Crime-While Wear/Possess Bullet Resist Vest - Receiving Stolen Property
Sam, Marlin Vern Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor warrant
Scheidt, Craig William Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount of Marijuana- Traffic - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult
Zacharias, Rodney Blair Summons - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
October 15
Carrasco, Juan Rafael Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued by Steele, MN - Give Court Official False Name/DOB-M
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Krahn, Jason P Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony warrant issued by Benton
Mains, Dominick Skye Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter w/o Owner Permission - Arrest of Adult - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
October 16
Day, Kenneth Lee Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Dickson, Latisha Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
Gligor, Julie Ann Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Grundmann, Brandon Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - within 10 years of previous conviction - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult
Laino, Matthew John Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Arrest of Adult
Sigurdson, Chad Alan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Simple Robbery - Arrest of Adult
October 17
Lievsay, Winston Floyd Confined But Not Convicted Criminal Vehicular Operation - Bodily Harm - Under Influence Controlled Substance - Arrest of Adult
October 18
Devich, Madeline Phedra Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Pharmacy
Johns, Maynard Harold Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult
Johnson, Drew Isaac Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4
Johnson, Stacy Lynn Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Lorentzen, Nicole Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult
Secrest, Aaron Michael Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration - Arrest of Adult
