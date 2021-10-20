Oct. 11-17

Theft, burglary, vandalism

Oct. 11, 12:26 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley

Oct. 11, 5:49 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street NE, Hinckley

Oct. 12, 3:29 p.m., report of a burglary, Government Road, Pine City

Oct. 12, 5:11 p.m., report of theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City

Oct. 13, 9:40 p.m., report of a the theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley

Oct. 13, 10:50 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley

Oct. 14, 3:11 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, West River Way, Pine City

Oct. 15, 9:03 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Cassie Lane, Pine City

Oct. 15, 8:53 p.m., report of a shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

Oct. 15, 9:53 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley

Miscellaneous

Oct. 11, 8:17 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Oct. 11, 9:22 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 7th Avenue SE, Pine City

Oct. 11, 10:32 a.m., report of search warrant, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

Oct. 11, 12:58 p.m., report of informational, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

Oct. 12, 7:25 a.m., report of runaway, 3rd Street NE, Hinckley

Oct. 12, 7:59 a.m., report of drug incident, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley

Oct. 13, 4:09 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Royalton Road, Braham

Oct. 13, 4:21 p.m., report of damage to property, Beroun Crossing, Pine City

Oct. 13, 8:38 p.m., report of traffic stop, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City

Oct. 13, 11:33 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 8th Street NW, Pine City

Oct. 14, 12:34 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Oct. 14, 1:17 a.m., report of overdose, Badger Road, Sandstone

Oct. 14, 8:51 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City

Oct. 14, 12:07 p.m., report of incident with squad, Brook Park Road, Pine City

Oct. 14, 3:46 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City

Oct. 15, 8:50 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Oct. 15, 10:38 a.m., report of missing person, West River Way, Pine City

Oct. 15, 12:25 p.m., report of assist other agency, Deer Valley Road, Pine City

Oct. 15, 6: 29 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

Oct. 15, 7:06 p.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street S, Pine City

Oct. 16, 9:51 p.m., report of suspicious activity, State Highway 70, Pine City

Jail Roster

Oct. 11

Benjamin, Joyce Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired- 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

Farah, Kaija Rene’e Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Appear in Court-Arrest of Adult

Nestor, Dylan James Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant Issued-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Wegener, Lee Allen Probable Cause: Order for Protection; Probable-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Order for Protection-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult

Oct. 12

Rydel-Hall, Sirena Rae Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted

Oct. 13

Engel, Christina Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Another State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of an Adult

Kauppi, Lisa Lee Pine County Warrant: Bench- Gross Misdemeanor WarrantDrugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/ Peace Officer

Massey, Dale Anthony Jr. Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor

Sam, Marlin Vern Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

Oct. 14

Engel, Christina Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Identity-Arrest of Adult

Lazo, Julian Anthony Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol-Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of an Adult

Mercer, Matthew Douglas Sr. Pine County Warrant: Bench- Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Theft-Theft of Motor Vehicle From Retailer

Oct. 15

Engel, Christina Lynn Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult

Ingraham, Trista Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Fugitive From Justice From Another State-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of an Adult

Smith, Joseph Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams of More Heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Oct. 16

Darkow, Gerald Otto Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired- 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Substantial Bodily Harm-Alcohol Concentration .08 or More-Arrest of Adult

Eubanks, Antoine Martez Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Registration and Eligibility of Voters-Register and Ineligible Voter-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor >36m Old-Arrest of Adult

Faustgen, Leo Joseph Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

Graves, Patrick Joseph Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

Schales, Bobby Dean III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

Thomas, Andrew Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult

Oct. 17

Niesen, James Donald Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.