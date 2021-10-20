Oct. 11-17
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Oct. 11, 12:26 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Oct. 11, 5:49 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
Oct. 12, 3:29 p.m., report of a burglary, Government Road, Pine City
Oct. 12, 5:11 p.m., report of theft, Island Resort Road, Pine City
Oct. 13, 9:40 p.m., report of a the theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Oct. 13, 10:50 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Oct. 14, 3:11 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, West River Way, Pine City
Oct. 15, 9:03 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Cassie Lane, Pine City
Oct. 15, 8:53 p.m., report of a shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Oct. 15, 9:53 p.m., report of theft, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
Oct. 11, 8:17 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 11, 9:22 a.m., report of suspicious activity, 7th Avenue SE, Pine City
Oct. 11, 10:32 a.m., report of search warrant, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Oct. 11, 12:58 p.m., report of informational, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Oct. 12, 7:25 a.m., report of runaway, 3rd Street NE, Hinckley
Oct. 12, 7:59 a.m., report of drug incident, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Oct. 13, 4:09 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Royalton Road, Braham
Oct. 13, 4:21 p.m., report of damage to property, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Oct. 13, 8:38 p.m., report of traffic stop, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Oct. 13, 11:33 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Oct. 14, 12:34 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 14, 1:17 a.m., report of overdose, Badger Road, Sandstone
Oct. 14, 8:51 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
Oct. 14, 12:07 p.m., report of incident with squad, Brook Park Road, Pine City
Oct. 14, 3:46 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
Oct. 15, 8:50 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 15, 10:38 a.m., report of missing person, West River Way, Pine City
Oct. 15, 12:25 p.m., report of assist other agency, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
Oct. 15, 6: 29 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 15, 7:06 p.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street S, Pine City
Oct. 16, 9:51 p.m., report of suspicious activity, State Highway 70, Pine City
Jail Roster
Oct. 11
Benjamin, Joyce Marie Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired- 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Farah, Kaija Rene’e Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Appear in Court-Arrest of Adult
Nestor, Dylan James Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant Issued-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Wegener, Lee Allen Probable Cause: Order for Protection; Probable-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Order for Protection-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
Oct. 12
Rydel-Hall, Sirena Rae Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Oct. 13
Engel, Christina Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Another State-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of an Adult
Kauppi, Lisa Lee Pine County Warrant: Bench- Gross Misdemeanor WarrantDrugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/ Peace Officer
Massey, Dale Anthony Jr. Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Sam, Marlin Vern Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Oct. 14
Engel, Christina Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Identity-Arrest of Adult
Lazo, Julian Anthony Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol-Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of an Adult
Mercer, Matthew Douglas Sr. Pine County Warrant: Bench- Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Theft-Theft of Motor Vehicle From Retailer
Oct. 15
Engel, Christina Lynn Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Ingraham, Trista Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Fugitive From Justice From Another State-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of an Adult
Smith, Joseph Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams of More Heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Oct. 16
Darkow, Gerald Otto Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired- 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Substantial Bodily Harm-Alcohol Concentration .08 or More-Arrest of Adult
Eubanks, Antoine Martez Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Registration and Eligibility of Voters-Register and Ineligible Voter-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Criminal Sex Conduct-2nd Degree-Victim Under 13-Actor >36m Old-Arrest of Adult
Faustgen, Leo Joseph Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Graves, Patrick Joseph Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Schales, Bobby Dean III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Thomas, Andrew Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Oct. 17
Niesen, James Donald Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
