October 18 - October 24
Theft, burglary, vandalism
October 18, 12:28 p.m., report of theft, 580th Street, Pine City
October 18, 9:45 p.m., report of burglary, Fairway Road SW, Pine City
October 20, 12:41 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 23, 1:11 p.m., report of burglary, Steven Lane, Pine City
Miscellaneous
October 18, 11:12 a.m., report of personal injury accident, St. Croix Road, Pine City
October 18, 12:54 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 18, 4:43 p.m., report of disturbance, Black Spruce Road, Pine City
October 19, 4:01 p.m., report of search warrant, State Highway 70, Pine City
October 20, 9:26 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
October 20, 6:53 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, 5th Avenue SE, Pine City
October 21, 9:54 p.m., report of dead body, 560th Street, Pine City
October 22, 9:07 a.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 22, 9:23 a.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 22, 4:38 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
October 22, 5:08 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 9th Street SW, Pine City
October 22, 6:46 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Freedom Road SE, Pine City
October 23, 7:30 p.m., report of personal injury accident, Henriette Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 18
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale-10 Grams or More-A Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90 Day Period
Gartell, Jason Lee Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine
Lyman, Corduroy Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale Sch 1 or 2 Person Under 18 Yrs, Conspire/Employ Person Under 18 Yrs-Arrest of Adult
Matuseski, Kelsey Raye Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Naastad Cangi, Vance Edward Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shot Guns-Acts Prohibited-Own/Possess/Operate
October 19
Anderson, Justin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Deg-Building-Possess Tool-Arrest of Adult
Belgarde, Arnold Jon Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Cornwell, Destiny Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Fisher, Jamie Lynn Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
Prozinski, Keven Joseph Probable Cause: Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor
Rolph, Allyson Vee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
October 20
Litz, Michael Dean Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-MS Warrant Issued By Pine-Disorderly Conduct
Mesker, Donovan David Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing
Sjolie, Zeronica Dayle Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Waagen, Blaze Rafferty Probable Cause: Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
October 21
Carr, Nicole Marie Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Degroat, Floyd Dale Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Wyatt, Arica Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
October 22
McBride, Stephen Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Arrest of Adult
Mooney, Michael Shane Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence-Arrest of Adult
Theis, Peter Joseph Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Thomas, Mardell Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Watkins, Nicole Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Regulation-Vehicle Registration/Permit/Plates Required-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess-Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Weyaus, Travis Wayne Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Willert, Travis Jo Claire Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
October 23
Beaudry, Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Miltz, Zachary Ryan Probably Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Minich, Demitre Leonard Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
October 24
Conrad-Duchi, Jason Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Dangerous Weapon-Metal Knuckles/Switch Blade-Arrest of Adult
Mariette, Nicholas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
Woullet, Adam Lloyd Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
