October 25 - October 31
Theft, burglary, vandalism
October 25, 8:09 a.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 25, 4:17 p.m., report of theft, Canyon Way, Pine City
October 25, 4:36 p.m., report of theft, Government Road, Pine City
October 26, 4:30 a.m., report of burglary, Lakeview Heights, Pine City
October 27, 10:49 a.m., report of theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City
October 28, 12:32 p.m., report of theft, Apple Road, Pine City
October 29, 12:01 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Main Street S, Pine City
October 29, 1:47 p.m., report of theft, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
October 25, 12:33 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Main Street N, Pine City
October 25, 4:53 p.m., report of check welfare, Beroun Avenue, Pine City
October 25,5:49 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
October 25, 9:56 p.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
October 25, 10:21 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
October 26, 8:42 a.m., report of harassment, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 26, 8:56 a.m., report of harassment, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 26, 9:14 a.m., report of callback, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 26, 1:04 p.m., report of property lost/found, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 26, 1:57 p.m., report of order violation, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
October 26, 2:56 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
October 26, 3:50 p.m, report of informational, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
October 26, 6:06 p.m., report of smoke in the area, Hurley Avenue SE, Pine City
October 26, 6:08 p.m., report of medical, Emerald Avenue, Pine City
October 26, 9:14 p.m., report of check welfare, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
October 27, 12:55 a.m., report of traffic stop, Government Road, Pine City
October 27, 7:45 a.m., report of disturbance, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
October 27, 10:33 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 28, 12:50 p.m., report of assist other agency, Holly Road, Pine City
October 28, 6:27 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
October 29, 11:07 a.m., report of city ordinance violation, 7th Street SW, Pine City
October 29, 12:23 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 29, 6:34 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Airport Road NE, Pine City
October 29, 7:58 p.m., report of dead body, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
October 29, 11:21 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
October 30, 12:10 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
October 30, 6:03 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 30, 10:22 p.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 25
Boeke, Jessica Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount Of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Jaunty, Joshua James Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation-MS Warrant
Koffler, Timothy Darrel Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Quagon, Daryl Bryan Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Winsor, Jonathan David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-DAC-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
October 26
Day, Denise Lynn Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Mille Lacs
Gross, Timothy Dean Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrate Bodily Harm-Burglary-1st-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Burglary-1st-Arrest of Adult
Larsen, Breanna Rae Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Smith, Cameron Joseph Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Thomas, Dennis Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Travis, Shawn Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct
Tuff, Jessie Allen Probable Cause: Criminal Sex Cond-5th Deg-Subsequent Violation of Subd. 1 Clause (2) or Paragraph (b) Within 7 Years
Wilson, Gregory Brian Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Stalking-Engages in Stalking-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
October 27
Brozek, Rhiannon Rae Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation Warrant Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Harder, Grand Asa Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Lange, Richard Louis Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults
Wimmer, Benjamin William Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
October 28
Axel, Chadwick William Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Garza, Becky Teresa Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Ladue, Amy Lee Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schiller, Ryan John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
October 29
Johnson, David Lee Under Sentence-Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Mitchell, Keaona Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Robinson, Wesley Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
October 30
Booth, Candi May Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Arrest Of Adult
McDade, Wesley Brian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Alex Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Kenneth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Pfeifer, Tyler Thomas Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Vance, Francesca Ann Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
October 31
Carter, Tyler Jay Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Dunkley, Joseph Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement
Herrera, Jesus Antonio Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Lindberg, Randy Dale Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Motor Vehicle Registration-Display Canceled/Stolen/Revoked Plates-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Arrest of Adult
Olsen, Terri Lanette Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Ruble, Hannah Michelle Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
