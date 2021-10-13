Oct. 4-10
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Oct. 5, 1:55 p.m., report of a burglary, Beaver Claw Road, Brook Park
Oct. 7, 1:29 p.m., report of theft, Russell Road, Pine City
Oct. 7, 1:56 p.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
Oct. 8, 1:09 a.m., report of theft, 7th Street SW, Pine City
Oct. 8, 1:42 p.m., report of theft, 560th Street, Pine City
Oct. 9, 2:01 p.m., report of a burglary, Lawler Avenue S, Hinckley
Oct. 9, 3:57 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
Oct. 4, 7:45 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Oct. 4, 1:05 p.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
Oct. 4, 1:58 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 4, 9:13 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 5, 12:20 a.m. report of unwanted person, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
Oct. 5, 7:48 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Klejeski Road, Sandstone
Oct. 5, 10:33 p.m., report of traffic stop, Town Hall Road, Pine City
Oct. 6, 3:01 p.m., report of check welfare, 8th Street NE, Pine City
Oct. 6, 4 p.m., report of assault, Marshall Street, Sandstone
Oct. 6, 6:11 p.m., report of MVA property damage, County Highway 61, Pine City
Oct. 6, 11:33 p.m., report of repeat offender, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
Oct. 7, 5:23 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Overland Lane SE, Pine City
Oct. 7, 6:12 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Homestead Road, Pine City
Oct. 7, 7:50 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
Oct. 8, 3:16 p.m., report of animal bite, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
Oct. 8, 4:02 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
Oct. 8, 4:14 p.m., report of animal bite, Lundorff Drive, Sandstone
Oct. 8, 7:31 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, County Highway 61, Pine City
Oct. 8, 8:44 p.m.,report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 8, 8:46 p.m.,report of found drug, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
Oct. 8, 9:20 p.m., report of trespass, Main Street S, Pine City
Oct. 8, 11:31 p.m., report of loud party, 560th Street, Pine City
Oct. 8, 11:43 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 3:03 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, 9th Street SW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 9:39 a.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 3:15 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 4:11 p.m.,report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 5:50 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City
Oct. 9, 9:11 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
Oct. 4
Graves, Patrick Joseph Johnson Probation Violation: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Opperud, Rodney Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Reid Otis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Tomasko, Justin Joseph Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Assault 5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Zanol, Charles Joseph III Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Oct. 5
Boyd-Evans, Simone Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
O’Malley, Crystal Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Traffic Regulation-Failure to Appear in Court-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Rice, Shad Robert Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Zachrison, Victoria Rose Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Oct. 6
Duchene, Louis Michael Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Hegge, Mekinze Jane Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Jerry, Irving Charles Jr. Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
O’Malley, Crystal Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Oct. 7
Dunkley, Jordan Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Ly, Myo Zaw Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
McClain, Christina Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Oct. 8
Coon, Charles Dustin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice from Other State-Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Noggle, Katarina Marie Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol-Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Peterson, Kenneth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traspass-return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Riebe, Darrell John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Oct. 9
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Calatayud, Javier Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol-Concentration less than 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Moncrief, Shawn Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sex Conduct-3rd Degree-Force or Coercion-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, April Marion Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Rennick, Nathan John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic
Smith, Nickolas Clifford Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Oct. 10
Klande, Rodney Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-2 Counts-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Lolar, Brandon Lamar Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Naastad, Cangi Vance Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Shabaiash, Darren David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
