Sept. 13 – 19
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Sept. 15, 2:53 p.m., report of a theft, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
Sept. 15, 9:50 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Main Street S, Pine City
Sept. 16, 5:53 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 1st Street SE, Hinckley
Sept. 17, 6:46 p.m., report of a shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 18, 7:43 p.m., report of a theft, Wildlife Road, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
Sept. 13, 2:52 a.m., report of assault, 8th Street SW, Pine City
Sept. 13, 4:57 a.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 13, 5:17 a.m., report of overdose, 1st Street NE, Hinckley
Sept. 13, 11:29 p.m., report of check hazard, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 14, 8:24 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Sept. 15, 9:43 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 15, 10:07 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
Sept. 17, 2:16 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Avenue SE, Pine City
Sept. 17, 11:47 p.m., report of medical, 560th Street, Pine City
Jail Roster
Sept. 13
Charpenter, Bailey Jo Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Dickey, Matthew Russell Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate limit 70 mph out of urban-Arrest of Adult
Hansen, Kristina Jean Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor warrant issued-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Parsons, Justin Owen Under Sentence: Serving 6 days-Concurrent
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 14
Andrus, Thomas Joshua Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Gerster, Mark Franklin Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony
Johnson, Jacob Colt Boarder, Confined But Not Convicted-Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-Not Premeditated
Scanlon, Darion Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Samuel Joseph Parol/Probation Violator-Receiving Stolen Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
Wright, Christopher Josh Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Sept. 15
Johnson, Anthony William Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Niesen, Justin Lee Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Seebold, Ronald Allan Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Duty to Drive with Due Care-Speed Greater than Reasonable-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation
White, Melvin Alex Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony warrant issued-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV controlled substance mixture
Zacher, Jesse Randyl Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration-Receiving Stolen Property
Sept. 16
Combs, Kyle Adonis Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor warrant issued-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Prescott, Joshua Lee Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Sept. 17
Anderson, Matthew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Foreseeable Risk Bodily Harm-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Benjamin, Billie Jean Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic other than heroin-Arrest of Adult
Olson, Karen Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Vork, Jessica Erin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud
Wakanabo, Sheila Marie Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 18
Alsip, Stephen Ray Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Anderson, Kirstin Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Anderson, Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Lanners, John Michael Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony warrant issued
Protasiewicz, Chad Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Arrest of Adult
Sept. 19
Berkholz, Nora Jo Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana- Arrest of Adult
