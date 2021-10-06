Sept. 27 – Oct. 3
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Sept. 27, 8:28 a.m., report of a burglary, Kettle River Pines, Willow River
Sept. 27, 4:36 p.m., report of a theft, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Sept. 27, 7 p.m., report of a theft, Schmedeke Lane, Sandstone
Sept. 27, 7:01 p.m., report of a theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 27, 8 p.m., report of a theft, State Highway 48, Hinckley
Sept. 27, 8:06 p.m., report of a theft, State Highway 23 N, Sandstone
Sept. 28, 9:14 a.m., report of a theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 29, 7:09 p.m., report of vehicle theft, State Highway 70, Pine City
Oct. 1, 1:29 a.m., report of a robbery, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Oct. 1, 5:46 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
Miscellaneous
Sept. 27, 7:55 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Arabian Drive, Pine City
Sept. 27, 9:37 a.m.,report of attempt pickup, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
Sept. 27, 9:55 a.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 27, 1:28 p.m., report of vehicle recovered, Birchwood Trail, Pine City
Sept. 27, 1:42 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 27, 3:37 p.m., report of personal injury accident, St. Croix Road SE, Pine City
Sept. 27, 3:55 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 27, 3:58 p.m., report of civil matter, Evergreen Road, Pine City
Sept. 27, 4:49 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Woodpecker Lane, Sandstone
Sept. 27, 6:58 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 27, 10:26 p.m., report of runaway, 5th Avenue NW, Pine City
Sept. 28, 9:09 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 28, 1:57 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 28, 1:59 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 28, 2:06 p.m., report of property lost/found, 5th Street SE, Pine City
Sept. 28, 5:13 p.m., report of property lost/found, Main Street S, Pine City
Sept. 28, 6:12 p.m., report of vehicle prowl, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Sept. 28, 7:19 p.m., report of hit and run property, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
Sept. 28, 7:36 p.m., report of personal injury accident, State Highway 70, Pine City
Sept. 28, 11:16 p.m., report of a traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
Sept. 29, 12:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 29, 3:19 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Main Street N, Pine City
Sept. 30, 9:03 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Sept. 30, 1:46 p.m., report of criminal sexual conduct, Lady Luck Drive, Hinckley
Sept. 30, 3:28 a.m., report of damage to property, 8th Avenue NE, Pine City
Oct. 1, 2:23 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 13th Street SW, Pine City
Oct. 1, 2:39 p.m., disturbance, 3th Avenue NW, Pine City
Oct. 1, 5:21 p.m., report of medical, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
Oct. 1, 10:23 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 3rd Avenue NW, Pine City
Oct. 1, 11:55 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
Oct.2, 3:31 a.m., report of disturbance, Rice Road, Brook Park
Oct.2, 3:31 a.m., report of assist other agency, State Highway 70, Pine City
Oct.2, 6:26 p.m., report of dead body, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
Oct.2, 9:29 p.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Oct.2, 10:26 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
Sept. 27
Brown, Matthew Michael Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts Prohibited-Own/Possess/Operate
Gustavson, Daniel John Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Kulenkamp, Krystle Dawn Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts Prohibited-Own/Possess/Operate-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Receiving Stolen Property
Larson, Johnathan Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Logan, Patricia Lynn Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Receiving Stolen Property
Soens, Kenneth James Pine County Warrant: Convicted-Domestic-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Thiry, Christopher Scott Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Sept. 28
Boone, Javon Earl Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Crist, Scott Gordon Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant Issued
Feigum, Derick James Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-GM Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Merchant, Mitchell Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Reed, Burt Lyle Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/ Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
St. John, Shanise Rae Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant Issued-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart
Sept. 29
Carlson, Jonathon David Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors
Hallstrom, Rodney Paul Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Korvela, Karlin Edward Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant Issued
White, Derrick Wayne Pine County Warrant: Bench Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 grams or more a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
Sept. 30
Anderson, Thomas David Probable Cause-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Krithers, Casimer Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Safety Motor Vehicle-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act
Tuura, Timothy Steven Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Oct. 1
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Foreseeable Rick Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Felony-By Strangulation-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Bentler, Tyler Joseph Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Deyoung, Amanda Christine Probable Cause -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Longen, Robert Phillip Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill registration Requirement-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stone, Racheal Renee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Oct. 2
Dutcher, Barry D Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-DWI Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired-Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration less than 0.10, But More Than 0.04-Arrest of Adult
Flaherty, Terrance Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Jones, Cynthia Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment: Restraining Order-Violate w/in 10 yrs of 1st of 2 Prev Dom Violence Conviction/Adjud-Arrest of Adult
Vork, Jessica Erin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Oct. 3
Vaughn, Gwyndolyn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
