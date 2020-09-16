September 6 - September 13

Theft, burglary, vandalism

September 6, 2:07 p.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

September 7, 8:11 a.m., report of theft, 4th Avenue, Pine City

September 7, 12:52 p.m., report of burglary, Mallard Road, Brook Park

September 8, 9:43 a.m., report of burglary, Court Avenue S, Sandstone

September 8, 1:53 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

September 11, 1:32 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Amber Lane, Pine City

Miscellaneous

September 6:39 a.m., report of vehicle information call, White Oak Road, Pine City

September 6, 11:43 a.m., report of shooting, River Crest Road, Pine City

September 6, 12:12 p.m., report of found drug, Highwood Shores, Pine City

September 6, 12:44 p.m., report of search warrant, Highwood Shores, Pine City

September 6, 2:19 p.m., report of medical transport, Main Street N, Pine City

September 6, 3:15 p.m., report of dead body, Island Resort Road, Pine City

September 6, 3:29 p.m., report of personal injury/off, Maple Grove Road, Pine City

September 6, 6:33 p.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, 8th Avenue, Pine City

September 6, 11:14 p.m., report of security alarm, 13th Street SW, Pine City

September 7, 2:00 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Forest Road, Pine City

September 7, 2:23 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

September 7, 3:20 a.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Street, Pine City

September 7, 5:17 p.m., report of traffic stop, County Highway 61, Pine City

September 7, 11:49 p.m., report of assault, Cross Lake Road, Pine City

September 8, 6:43 p.m., report of suspicious activity, 11th Street, Pine City

September 8, 9:10 p.m., report of customer trouble, Highway 70, Pine City

September 9, 12:34 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

September 10, 9:03 a.m., report of fight, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

September 10, 10:35 a.m., report of order violation, Fairfax Circle, Pine City

September 10, 11:17 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Saint Croix Road SE, Pine City

September 10, 12:40 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

September 11, 12:45 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

September 11, 2:30 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City

September 12, 3:22 p.m., report of traffic stop, Blue Spruce, Pine City

September 12, 4:39 p.m., report of property lost/found, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City

September 12, 6:06 p.m., report of vehicle information call, Red Robin Road, Pine City

Jail Roster

September 7

Hansen, Kirstina Jean Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Moveable Prop-No Consent

Odegard, Mark Lee Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - Sale of Small Amount of Marijuana - Subsequent Conviction within 2 Years - Arrest of Adult

Pfeifer-Koksma, Jordan Wade Probable Cause-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess-3 grams or More Heroin

September 8

Calvillo, Maria Rosa Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Giving Peace Officer False Name-of Another Person - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Castillo, Jorge Mauricio Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Receiving Stolen Property - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Motor Vehicle Registration - Operate Vehicle With Expired Registration - Traffic Regulation - Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance when Operating Vehicle

Endsley, Kimberly Jean Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Disorderly Conduct

Gourd, Louis Juju Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Pine, MN - Criminal Sex Conduct-4th Degree-Force or Coercion

Greenly, Dakota John Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Check Forgery-Offer/Possess W/Intent to Defraud - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Hensley, Michael Allen Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation warrant - Disorderly Conduct - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart

Vreeland, Tyler Lee Summons - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Theft-By Swindle

Yang, Tou Vang Under Sentence-Cruelty to Animals-Fights-Use, Train, or Possess Animals for Purpose-Arrest of Adult

September 9

Greenly, Dakota John Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check

Hughes, Timothy James Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant - Fugitive from Justice from Other State

Niesen, Justin Lee Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation

September 11

Coon, Alyssa Regina Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

Yang, Kou Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent

Willhite, Garth Leroy Jr Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - GM warrant - Domestic Abuse; Violates order for protection w/in 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq. - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana

September 12

Smith, Joshua Robin Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - Reckless driving; Drives Consciously Disregarding a Substantial or Unjustifiable Risk - Arrest of Adult

St John, Oleia Rae Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Sale - Narcotic - Arrest of Adult

September 13

Hansen, Ryan Michael Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk - Arrest of Adult - Disorderly Conduct -Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult

Lemke, Nicholas Taylor Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult - Disorderly Conduct - Brawling or Fighting - Arrest of Adult

Plan, Mitchell Ryan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death - Disorderly Conduct

Belisle, Louis Frank Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Misdemeanor warrant

