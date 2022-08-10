Sheriff Report
August 1, 12:51 p.m., report of theft, child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 1, 3:49 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Henriette
August 1, 4:48 p.m., report of check welfare, 13th Street SW, Pine City
August 1, 7:42 p.m., report of damage to property, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
August 2, 2:46 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 2, 5:51 p.m., report of public assist, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 2, 8:00 p.m., report of shoplifting, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 2, 8:27 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
August 2, 9:26 p.m., report of shoplifting, Main Street S, Pine City
August 3, 2:02 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 3, 7:57 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 3, 8:53 a.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 3, 9:28 a.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
August 3, 1:09 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 3, 8:25 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, 4th Street SE, Pine City
August 3, 9:20 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 3, 10:38 p.m., report of theft, Blue Spruce Street, Pine City
August 4, 5:59 a.m., report of incident with squad, Brook Park Road, Pine City
August 4, 11:28 a.m., report of call back, Brook Drive, Pine City
August 4, 7:18 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
August 4, 9:34 p.m., report of theft, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
August 4, 9:47 p.m., report of check welfare, Maplewood Lane SE, Pine City
August 4, 10:02 p.m., report of hit and run property, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
August 5, 12:19 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
August 5, 12:22 a.m., report of theft, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
August 5, 12:49 a.m., report of traffic stop, Railroad Street SE, Pine City
August 5, 10:42 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 5, 11:26 a.m., report of traffic stop, Blackbird Road, Pine City
August 5, 7:15 p.m., report of unwanted person, 3rd Avenue NW, Pine City
August 5, 11:30 p.m., report of assault, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
August 5, 11:52 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
August 6, 2:19 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
August 6, 3:27 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 6, 11:43 p.m., report of medical, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 1
Evans, Mallory Caitlin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Gossen, David John Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Morris, Merle John Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Morris, Terri Kathleen Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
Staples, Alexis Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Issued by Hennepin-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults
August 2
Eiffler, Spencer David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Confined But Not Convicted-Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-Results Sub Harm Physical/Emot Health-F-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Mishler, Dane Lewis Parole/Probation Violation-Disorderly Conduct
Roberts, Craig Steven Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact Under 14-Actor > 36m older
Sick, Brian Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
August 3
Bernier, Cody Joseph Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Bugg, Colette Dawn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Peltier, Samantha Jo Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
August 4
Ho, Han Ngoc Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Lee, Paul Gordon Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
McGrath, Gerard Joseph Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear or Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
August 5
Brigan, Jaedyn Arline Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Liquor Consumption by Persons Under 21
Dunkley, Buster Brown Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Confined-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ford, Danielle Nicole Probable Cause: Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card
Rieck, John Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stone, Racheal Renee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
August 6
Miller, Trenton Eugene Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
August 7
Boeke, Jessica Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Conviction of Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime or Violence-Arrest of Adult
Grundmann, Kaylee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Michalec, Alex Anthony Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
