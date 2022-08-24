Sheriff Report
August 15, 11:34 a.m., report of traffic stop, Pokegama Lake Road, Grasston
August 15, 3:07 p.m., report of disturbance, Pokegama Creek, Brook Park
August 15, 3:32 p.m., report or burglary, Shoreview Drive, Pine City
August 15, 3:55 p.m., report of disturbance, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 15, 10: 46 p.m., report of disturbance, 5th Street SE, Pine City
August 16, 9:10 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 16, 1:12 p.m., report of order violation, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 16, 2:35 p.m., report of repeat offender, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 16, 3:04 p.m., report of drug incident, 8th Street SW, Pine City
August 16, 8:42 p.m., report of disturbance, Sod Road, Grasston
August 17, 4:22 p.m., report of runaway, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
August 17, 5:52 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 5:57 a.m., report of subject stop, Brook Drive, Pine City
August 18, 5:58 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 6:00 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 9:02 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 18, 10:55 a.m., report of damage to property, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 18, 1:11 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street S, Brook Park
August 18, 6:37 p.m., report of disturbance, Birch Bark Road, Brook Park
August 18, 9:39 p.m., report of assault, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
August 19, 3:03 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Sherwood Street, Brook Park
August 19, 3:17 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 19, 6:07 p.m., report of public assist, Main Street S, Pine City
August 20, 2:41 p.m., report of order violation, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
August 20, 3:47 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 20, 4:49 p.m., report of check welfare, 7th Street SW, Pine City
August 20, 8:28 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 20, 10:14 p.m., report of vehicle informational call, Lofty Pines road, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 15
Ambrose, Brent John Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Avila Portillo, Victor Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Benjamin, Kendra Marie Probable Cause: Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Duffney, Jerry Dean Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount Marijuana-No Remuneration-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
Lene, Briana Christine Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Sears, Dustin Albert Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
August 16
Barbeau, Victor Thomas Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Jordan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Gray, Dale Arnold Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Peterson, Eric Richard Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Rote, Casey David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Bodily Harm-Under Influence Alcohol
Wilson, Nathaniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Off/Possess With Intent to Defraud
August 17
Linn, Nicholas Charles Parole/Probation Violation: Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Mai, Nga Thien Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant
Miller, Molly Ann Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Opsahl, Ryan David Probable Cause: Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection
Pendzimas, Chad Douglas Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
August 18
Charpenter, Nathaniel Probable Cause: Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax
Disbrowe, Brandi Kay Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Lulich, John Nicholas Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Wisconsin-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Lyback, Todd Wayne Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection
Offermann, Christina Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Vandoehren, William John Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant-Issued by Wisconsin-Fugitive from Just from Other State
Wright, Jon Patrick Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
August 19
Bergren, Joshua John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Return to Property-Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Quitter, John Thomas Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
August 20
Domarus, James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Rau, Kimberly Jean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
August 21
Bartheidel, Steven Hans Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Disorderly Conduct-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Arrest of Adult
Knudson, Brian Keith Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possess; Crime Described-Arrest of Adult
