Sheriff Report
November 21, 12:42 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 21, 1:189 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Henriette Road, Pine City
November 21, 12:47 p.m., report of traffic stop, I 35 S, Pine City
November 21, 1:00 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 21, 2:04 p.m., report of assault, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 21, 3:47 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Airwaves Road NE, Pine City
November 21, 11:57 p.m., report of theft, 1st Street SW, Henriette
November 22, 11:56 a.m., report of assist other agency, I 35 S, Pine City
November 22, 3:02 p.m., report of call back, Woodcock Lane, Pine City
November 23, 7:47 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 23, 10:22 a.m., report of MVA property damage, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 23, 11:44 a.m., report of traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
November 23, 3:08 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 23, 5:47 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 13th Street SW, Pine City
November 23, 6:11 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Forest BLVD, Rush City
November 24, 6:18 a.m., report of overdose, 4th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 25, 10:37 a.m., report of vehicle theft, Saint Croix Road SE, Pine City
November 25, 11:59 a.m., report of civil matter, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 25, 3:34 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Loon Drive, Pine City
November 25, 5:20 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
November 25, 7:47 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Loon Drive, Pine City
November 26, 12:37 a.m., report of intoxicated person, Red Oak Road, Braham
November 26, 2:59 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 21
Benjamin, Myles James Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Domestic Assault-Felony
Blaszcyk, Jacklynn Marie Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Bugg, Collette Dawn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Fulton, Isaac Edward Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by Isanti
Gallardo Solano, Diane Pine County Warrant-Unspecified Warrant: Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Jensen, Kristina Carol Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
McCarthy, Steven Allen Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Misdemeanor Warrant
Nelson, Martin Ray Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Songetay, Daniel Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In A Motor Vehicle
St. John, Stanley Conrad Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Vork, Jessica Erin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
November 22
Thomas, Brandy Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Zuber, Mary Katherine Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
November 23
Carruthers, Joseph Crawford Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant Issued by McLeod
Franco, Diane Dorene Summons: 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Huntington, Jason Lee Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Matson, Rodney Arthur Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd Degree-Penetration; Victim Under 14 Actor Not >36m Older-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Pischke, David George Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
St. John, Shanise Rae Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
White, Billi Jo Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Arrest of Adult
November 24
Anderson-Lesseberg, Amber Marie Probable Cause: Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Traffic-Speeding-Exceed Interstate Limit 65 MPH in Urban-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Johnson, Coda Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-To Commit Misdemeanor-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Burglary -3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Kenney, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools-Arrest of Adult
Rush, Jeffery Michael Paul Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Worklickey, James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
November 25
Cloutier, Melissa Jo Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Pharmacy
Fallang, Brian Joseph Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess Grams or More Cocaine Methamphetamine-Arrest of Adult
Graham, Anthony Valon Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Rodriquez, Joshua James Under Sentence: Serving 3 Days Concurrent
Stuedemann, Jessica Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Sale 10/More Dosages Phencyclidine or Hallucinogen-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Arrest of Adult
Vanlerberghe, Shawn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance
November 26
Ibrahim, Liban Martin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Omar, Muhumed Ahmed Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Patterson, Richard Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
Reierson, Anthony John Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
November 27
Herron, Jason Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
