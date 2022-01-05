December 27 - January 2
Theft, burglary, vandalism
December 30, 12:52 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 30, 4:59 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 1, 11:11 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Royal Heights Lane, Braham
Miscellaneous
December 27, 11:12 a.m., report of incident with squad, Pine City
December 27, 1:00 p.m., report of traffic incident, Wildflower Road, Brook Park
December 27, 5:23 p.m., report of vehicle informational call, Brook Park Road, Brook Park
December 27, 6:48 p.m., report of medical, Royal Heights Lane, Braham
December 27, 8:53 p.m., report of disturbance, Rice Road, Brook Park
December 28, 1:48 p.m., report of runaway, 4th Avenue NE, Pine City
December 2:11 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street N, Pine City
December 29, 7:32 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 29, 9:36 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 29, 11:18 a.m., report of disturbance, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 29, 7:36 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Wilderness Retreat, Pine City
December 30, 1:25 p.m., report of civil matter, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
December 30, 2:49 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Fairway Avenue, Pine City
December 30, 7:52 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road, Pine City
December 31, 2:04 a.m., report of sound of shots, State Highway 70, Pine City
December 31, 12:13 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
December 31, 1:46 p.m., report of check welfare, Royal River Road, Braham
January 1, 12:51 p.m., report of medical, Sunny Hill Road, Brook Park
Jail Roster
December 27
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Jones, Cynthia Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Knick, Kurt Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Martinez, Rena Rene Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Roberts, Chance Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Sundgaard, Hans Erik Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
December 28
Dunkley, Buster Brown Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Martinez, Cheryl Ann Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
McConnell, William Leonard Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Merry, Graig Skiprain Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Miner, Thomas Lee Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Nielsen, Gary Jens Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Falsely Endorse-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Arrest of Adult
Smuda, Michael John Pine County Warrant: Unspecified Warrant Issued By Pine-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
December 29
Chermak, James Ronald Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person in Build/On Property-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Domestic-Receiving Stolen Property
Opperud, Rodney Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order
Roach, Paula Marie Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Shepardson, John Under Sentence-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
December 30
Boleen, Jason Mark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More A Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Deschampe, James Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Grossen, David John Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
Ray, Jane Ann Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
St. John, Samuel Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
December 31
Kenney, Joshua James Hold For Other Agency-Confined Juvenile-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams or More Heroin
Paulsen, Paul Scott Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Describe-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
St. John Shanise Rae Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arest of Adult
January 1
Day, Rachel Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Drinking and Consumption; Crime Described-Arrest of Adult
Evans, Mallory Caitlin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Schmitz, Scott Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Arrest of Adult
Stenger, Gaylon Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited-Arrest of Adult
Wegener, Lee Allen Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Protection-Order for Protection-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Yang, Pao Choua Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine
January 2
Hensley, Jeannie Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Htoo, Lay Wah Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
