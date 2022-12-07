Jail Roster
November 28
Adelman, Julian Jeffery Summons: 5th Degree-Possess Schedule-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent Escape Tax-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Jurgensen, Timothy Lee Probable Cause: Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property
Medgaarden, Charles Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Kilos or More
Opperud, Rodney Allen Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
November 29
Barnard, Bobbie Sue Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Parks, Justein Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Rarick, Jordan Mathew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Assault-4th Deg-Correction Emp/Prob.-Arrest of Adult
November 30
Berwald, Jesse James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams or More Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Carr, Nicholas James Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Hendershot, Michael George Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Subsurface Sewage Treatment System-Failure to Comply with Applicable Requirements
Johnson, Dax Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Lange, Richard Louis Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfers Bodily Fluid or Feces at or Onto Officer-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Arrest of Adult
Leger, Brett Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Crim Against Admn Just-FE-Parole Violation
Smuda, Michael John Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Sutherland, Leona Marie Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Tomasko, Justin Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Voss, Tony Robert Jon Pine County Warrant: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
December 1
Blasczyk, Jacklynn Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Throws/Transfers Bodily Fluids or Feces at or Onto Officer-Arrest of Adult
Hughes, David Mathew Probable Cause: Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of the Two or More Convictions
Jensen, Derek Lee Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
December 2
Boggs, Vincent Keith Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Meas Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Safety Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Kauppi, Lisa Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Nash, Thomas Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Salinas, Desmond Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Storebo, Megan Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold For Other Agency-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
December 3
Grahn, Jessica Frances Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
December 4
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Within 10 years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
