January 10 - January 16

Theft, burglary, vandalism

January 12, 2:01 p.m., report of theft, 2nd Street NE, Pine City

Miscellaneous

January 10, 9:16 p.m., report of disturbance, Liberty Road SE, Pine City

January 11, 8:07 a.m., report of threats, Main Street S, Pine City

January 11, 10:18 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City

January 11, 11:29 p.m., report of medical, 13th Street SW, Pine City

January 12, 1:08 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 13, 7:42 a.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City

January 13, 11:28 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City

January 13, 1:27 p.m., report of medical, 3rd Street N, Brook Park

January 14, 10:15 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City

January 15, 9:45 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City

January 15, 3:33 p.m., report of hit and run property, Highway 70, Pine City

January 15, 7:20 p.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Street N, Pine City

January 15, 9:52 p.m., report of order violation, Meadow Lark Curve, Grasston

Jail Roster

January 10

Baragar, Aaron Matthew  Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support

Burbul, Ryan Adam  Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult

Hudlow, Sean Robert  Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

Lundy, Ronald Dale Jr.   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult

January 11

Bambery, Matthew Ryan  Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant

Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis  Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle

Nelson, William Joseph   Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Stenger, Joshua Allen   Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimcal to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

January 12

Bridges, Timothy James   Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult

Gartrell, Jason Lee   Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine

Husnik, Teressa Jo   Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

Janota, John James   Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

Richardson, Joie Suzanne   Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

Shermer, Breanna Marylou   Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

January 13

Erickson, Bryant Joe   Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances

Huntington, Jason Lee   Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit To Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use-Wireless Communications Device-Initiate, Compose, Send, Retrieve, Read Electronic Message-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

Majaski, Jayni Thekla   Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year

Nelson, Mesai Matthew   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle -No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult

January 14

Elling, Kyla Raine   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Arrest of Adult

Hoffman, Samantha   Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Controlled Substance-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr.   Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant

Sostak, Jason Allan   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic

January 15

Davis, Roxanne Gail   Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

Ryan, Trevor James   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult

Shields, Joshua Michael   Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult

January 16

Aadland, Megan Noelle   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult

Caroon, David Allen   Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult

Dedic, John Stanley   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult

Lorusso, Kevin James   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Dangerous Weapon-Reckless Discharge of Firearm Within a Municipality-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult

Rootkie, Clint Alan   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult

Westberg, Loren Lewis   Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.