January 10 - January 16
Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 12, 2:01 p.m., report of theft, 2nd Street NE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 10, 9:16 p.m., report of disturbance, Liberty Road SE, Pine City
January 11, 8:07 a.m., report of threats, Main Street S, Pine City
January 11, 10:18 p.m., report of domestic disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City
January 11, 11:29 p.m., report of medical, 13th Street SW, Pine City
January 12, 1:08 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 13, 7:42 a.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 13, 11:28 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
January 13, 1:27 p.m., report of medical, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
January 14, 10:15 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
January 15, 9:45 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
January 15, 3:33 p.m., report of hit and run property, Highway 70, Pine City
January 15, 7:20 p.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Street N, Pine City
January 15, 9:52 p.m., report of order violation, Meadow Lark Curve, Grasston
Jail Roster
January 10
Baragar, Aaron Matthew Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Burbul, Ryan Adam Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Hudlow, Sean Robert Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Lundy, Ronald Dale Jr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult
January 11
Bambery, Matthew Ryan Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
Nelson, William Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stenger, Joshua Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimcal to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
January 12
Bridges, Timothy James Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-Arrest of Adult
Gartrell, Jason Lee Pre-Trial Supervision Violation-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Manufacture Methamphetamine
Husnik, Teressa Jo Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Janota, John James Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Richardson, Joie Suzanne Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Shermer, Breanna Marylou Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
January 13
Erickson, Bryant Joe Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Huntington, Jason Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit To Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Regulation-Seat Belt Required-Driver and Passengers Must Use-Wireless Communications Device-Initiate, Compose, Send, Retrieve, Read Electronic Message-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Majaski, Jayni Thekla Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Nelson, Mesai Matthew Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle -No Owner Consent-Arrest of Adult
January 14
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic-Arrest of Adult
Hoffman, Samantha Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Demonstrable Bodily Harm-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Controlled Substance-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Nickaboine, Randall Wayne Jr. Hold For Other Agency: Bench Felony Warrant
Sostak, Jason Allan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
January 15
Davis, Roxanne Gail Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Ryan, Trevor James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Shields, Joshua Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
January 16
Aadland, Megan Noelle Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Caroon, David Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Arrest of Adult
Dedic, John Stanley Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Lorusso, Kevin James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Dangerous Weapon-Reckless Discharge of Firearm Within a Municipality-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Rootkie, Clint Alan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
Westberg, Loren Lewis Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.