January 16 - January 22
Theft, burglary, vandalism
Vehicle Theft, State Hwy 70, Pine City
Theft, Main St N, Pine City
Theft, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
Disturbance, S Frontage Rd, Pine City
Suspicious Activity, Main St S, Pine City
Personal Injury Accident, Brook Park Rd, Pine City
Unwanted Person, 8th St SW, Pine City
MVA Property Damage, 1st Ave NW, Pine City
Lift Assist, 8th St SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 17
ROOTKIE, CLINT ALAN Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - OperateMotor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
January 18
BASSETT, BRANDON MARTIN Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
BENJAMIN, KENDRA MARIE Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
CRITTENDEN, NATHAN JAY-HOWARD Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While - Expiration of Drivers License - Over 21 - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
OTTO, APRIL LYNN Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor warrant
SCHROEDER, ALEXANDER Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 6 grams or more heroin - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Sale 3 grams or more - Heroin w/in 90-day period - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence
ZIRBES, DANIEL DAVID Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation - Arrest of Adult - Criminal Sexual Conduct - 4th Degree - Contact - Uses coercion - Arrest of Adult
January 19
ISLAS JIMENEZ, FERNANDO Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Drivers License - Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type - Traffic - Open bottle law; drinking and consumption; crime described
PETERSON, KENNETH JAMES Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
January 20
DARKOW, KERIANN LYDIA Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order
KEHBORN, TRAVIS JOHN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault-Felony - Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm - Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
TOLLEFSON, JEFFREY WARD Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant issued by MN DOC
January 22
CUSICK, JORDAN THOMAS Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property
KULENKAMP, KRYSTLE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Receiving Stolen Property
SWANSON, TRAVIS ELY Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction
ZIEGLER, MICHAEL GENE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult
January 23
HUSNICK, ROBERT CHARLES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
MILLER, SHANE JOEL Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult
NILSEN, MARCEE LEE Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors - Arrest of Adult
STROMER, KYLE JON Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult
