Sheriff Report
Sunday, July 3, 2022
8:49 p.m., Structure Fire, Holly Rd, Pine City
Monday, July 4, 2022
11:08 a.m., Theft, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City
1:02 p.m., Theft, Forest BLVD, Pine City
5:46 p.m., Burglary, 570th St, Pine City
6:53 p.m., Medical, Pine City
10:42 p.m., Suspicious Activity, 6th Ave SW, Pine City
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
5:24 p.m., Intoxicated Person, 10th St SW, Pine City
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
3:28 p.m., Search Warrant, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
7:03 p.m., Attempt Pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
7:22 p.m., Drug Incident, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City
Thursday, July 7, 2022
8:17 a.m., Assist Other Agency, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
6:19 p.m., Theft, 4th St SE, Pine City
Friday July 8, 2022
9:34 a.m., Traffic Stop, Town Hall Rd, Pine City
10:56 a.m., Runaway, Fairfield Ave, Pine City
12:52 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, 7th St SW, Pine City
1:13 p.m., Extradition Hearing, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
1:34 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City
2:23 p.m., Burglary, Island Resort Rd, Pine City
Saturday July 9, 2022
2:12 p.m., Attempt Pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
5:19 p.m., Check Welfare, Blackbird Rd, Pine City
6:23 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, Saint Croix Rd, Pine City
10:01 p.m., Order Violation, 8th St SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
July 5
WILLHITE, CARLA ANN Probable Cause: - Order for Protection (Arrest of Adult) - Order for Protection
WIBORG, NICOLE KRISTA Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult
July 6
BODICK, RAYMOND MICHAEL Predatory Offender -Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement - Arrest of Adult
JONES, CYNTHIA LEE Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult
MCCLAIN, CHRISTINA LEE Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult
RAASCH, MELISSA BEA Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation - Arrest of Adult
July 7
BROBERG, BRUCE TOD Probable Cause: - DWI -Fourth-Degree Driving While- Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant
GUSTAVSON, DANIEL JOHN Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Arrest of Adult
LEE, KATIE JO Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration
July 8
CORDER, JACOB DANIEL Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance -Arrest of Adult
HALLSTROM, RODNEY PAUL Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
JOHNSON, STEFFANY LEE Fugitive from Justice from Other State
MITTHUN, NOVOTNY ROSE Theft-Take/Use/Transfer-Movable Prop-No Consent- Arrest of Adult
PHILLIPS, DARRELL JAMES Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture
July 9
BEARHART, WILLIAM JOSEPH JR. Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MNÍ - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration
IRWIN, MICHEAL SHAWN Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent- Arrest of Adult
MCCONN, KATHRYN Terroristic - Harassment; Restrainin Order - Violate Restraining Order Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
July 10
JONES, FYELLOWHAMMER Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Mid - Arrest of Adult
July 11
None
