Sheriff Report 

Sunday, July 3, 2022

8:49 p.m., Structure Fire, Holly Rd, Pine City

Monday, July 4, 2022

11:08  a.m., Theft, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City

1:02 p.m., Theft,  Forest BLVD, Pine City

5:46 p.m., Burglary, 570th St, Pine City

6:53 p.m., Medical, Pine City

10:42 p.m., Suspicious Activity, 6th Ave SW, Pine City

Tuesday,  July 5, 2022

5:24 p.m., Intoxicated Person, 10th St SW, Pine City 

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

3:28 p.m., Search Warrant, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

7:03 p.m., Attempt Pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

7:22 p.m., Drug Incident, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City 

Thursday, July 7, 2022

8:17 a.m., Assist Other Agency, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

6:19 p.m., Theft, 4th St SE, Pine City

Friday July 8, 2022

9:34 a.m., Traffic Stop,  Town Hall Rd, Pine City

10:56 a.m., Runaway, Fairfield Ave, Pine City

12:52 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, 7th St SW, Pine City

1:13 p.m., Extradition Hearing,  Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

1:34 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen SQ SW, Pine City

2:23 p.m., Burglary, Island Resort Rd, Pine City

Saturday July 9, 2022

2:12 p.m., Attempt Pickup, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

5:19 p.m., Check Welfare, Blackbird Rd, Pine City

6:23 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, Saint Croix Rd, Pine City

10:01 p.m., Order Violation, 8th St SW, Pine City

Jail Roster

July 5

WILLHITE, CARLA ANN Probable Cause: - Order for Protection (Arrest of Adult) - Order for Protection

WIBORG, NICOLE KRISTA Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult

July 6

BODICK, RAYMOND MICHAEL Predatory Offender -Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement - Arrest of Adult

JONES, CYNTHIA LEE Violate No Contact Order - Within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions - Arrest of Adult

MCCLAIN, CHRISTINA LEE Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Breath or test refusal or failure - Arrest of Adult

RAASCH, MELISSA BEA Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

TAYLOR, KENDALL WAYNE Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation - Arrest of Adult

July 7

BROBERG, BRUCE TOD Probable Cause: - DWI -Fourth-Degree Driving While- Traffic - DWI - Refuse to submit to chemical test; Blood or urine as required by search warrant

GUSTAVSON, DANIEL JOHN Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Arrest of Adult

LEE, KATIE JO Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration

July 8

CORDER, JACOB DANIEL Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance -Arrest of Adult

HALLSTROM, RODNEY PAUL Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult

JOHNSON, STEFFANY LEE Fugitive from Justice from Other State

MITTHUN, NOVOTNY ROSE Theft-Take/Use/Transfer-Movable Prop-No Consent- Arrest of Adult

PHILLIPS, DARRELL JAMES Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Schedule IV controlled substance mixture

July 9

BEARHART, WILLIAM JOSEPH JR. Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MNÍ - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration

IRWIN, MICHEAL SHAWN Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent- Arrest of Adult

MCCONN, KATHRYN Terroristic  - Harassment; Restrainin Order - Violate Restraining Order Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk

July 10

JONES, FYELLOWHAMMER Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Mid - Arrest of Adult

July 11

None

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.