Sheriff Report 

Sunday,   May 29, 2022

12:13 a.m., Disturbance, State Hwy 70, Pine City 

1:51 a.m., Vehicle In Ditch, Rail Spur Dr, Pine City

4:15 p.m., Theft, 5th Ave SW, Pine City

9:59 p.m., Juvenile Trouble, Forest Blvd, Pine City 

Monday,   May 30, 2022

2:22 a.m., Call Back, Bradford Ct, Pine City

7:29 p.m., Search Warrant, Northridge Dr NW, Pine City

Tuesday,  May 31, 2022

10:20 a.m., Order Violation, Mallard Creek Tr, Pine City

12:26 a.m., Suspicious Activity, Johnson Ave SE, Pine City

4:13 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

Wednesday,  June 1, 2022

9:08 a.m., Juvenile Trouble, Main St S, Pine City

Thursday, June 2, 2022

8:18 a.m., Order Violation, 560th St, Pine City

12:14 p.m., Theft, Main St S, Pine City

Friday June 3, 2022

10:27 a.m., Disturbance, Pine Tree Dr, Pine City

5:58 p.m., Shoplifting, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City 

6:22 p.m., Customer Trouble, Evergreen Sq SW, Pine City

Saturday June 4, 2022

9:32 a.m., Damage To Property, Russell R,d Pine City 

11:29 a.m., Check Welfare, 8th St SW, Pine City

11:12 p.m., MVA Property Damage, 8th St NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

May 30

CLIFTON, MICHAEL ALLAN Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance

DEFOE, ROLANDO JACKSON Probable Cause - Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described

KLEIN, JOSEPH NEIL Probable Cause -Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death

May 31

ANDERSON, MATTHEW Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call-Domestic

CLOBES, CATELIN BETH Probable Cause - Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

HIPKINS, STEVEN MICHAEL Pine County Warrant: Bench - Gross Misdemeanor Warrant -Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension-Traffic -DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Drivers’ Licenses-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations 

SKIBA, STEVEN JOHN Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate And Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate And Knows of temporary or Restraining Order-Harassment; Restraining Order-Violate And Knows of Temporary or Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult

June 2

BENJAMIN, RUBY GAYLE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted  -Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult

BUTLER, JEFFREY RYAN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs -Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana In Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

DEHYLE, DAVIS RICKY Hold For Other Agency: Arrest -Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

DIMMEN, LUCAS LARS Pine County Warrant: Bench -Misdemeanor Warrant Issued- Disorderly Conduct 

ELLING, KYLA RAINE Pine County Warrant: Arrest - Felony Warrant Issued by Pine, MN -Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another -Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor

LAFAVE, CEDAR DAWN Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony Warrant issued - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Disorderly Conduct -Domestic  Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another

MURRAY, WALLY JAMES Confined But Not Convicted -Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest Of Adult

ST JOHN, STEVEN RALPH Probable Cause -Disorderly Conduct-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana

June 3

PARSONS, ROBIN LYNN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia-Use/Possession-Violate Paragraph (a) Two or More Times-Arrest of Adult

ROBERTSON, SAGE Under Sentence Convicted - Simple Robbery-Arrest of Adult 

SNYDER, GREGORY WILLIAM Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety

SPURBECK, JOSHUA JOSEPH Probable Cause -Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

THAYER, SHELDON JULES Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

June 4

DARKOW, TAMRA LYNN  Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With no Remuneration-Arrest of Adult

GERSTER, MARK FRANKLIN Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Arrest of Adult

JOHNSON, KAYLEE JO Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - DWI- Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult

LARSEN, BREANNA RAE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted -Failure to Appear-Chgd/Convicted Gross Misd/Misd-Arrest of Adult

MCGUIRE, MARVIN CHARLES Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs -5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

SCHMIDTHUBER, EMILY Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted  -Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana -Arrest of Adult

June 5

JOHNSON, ERIC JAMES Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic

LYMAN, JESSICA LEE Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted- Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted -Drugs- 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Giving Peace Officer False Name of Another Person- Arrest of Adult

June 6

KURRY, TASIA RAE Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult

