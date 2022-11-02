Sheriff Report
October 24, 10:01 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 24, 4:26 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 25, 9:54 a.m., report of dead body, Birchwood Drive, Pine City
October 25, 1:43 p.m., report of medical, Snake River Road, Pine City
October 25, 2:25 p.m., report of damage to vehicle, Main Street S, Pine City
October 25, 3:26 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 26, 6:51 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Brunswick Road, Pine City
October 27, 12:26 p.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
October 27, 1:24 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
October 27, 2:50 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
October 28, 10:45 a.m., report of burglary, 550th Street, Rush City
October 28, 7:33 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Crooked River Road, Pine City
October 29, 1:48 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 29, 6:08 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 24
Anderson, Corey Scott Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Procure/Possess/Control by Fraud or Deceit-Arrest of Adult
Hunt, Brandon Paul Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
LaFave, Edward James Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraut
October 25
Norell, Ashley Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Case was Exceptionally Cleared-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Arrest of Adult
Peltier, Samantha Jo Probable Cause: Arson-1st Degree-Building-Knows Person is Present-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year
Scofield, Jeffrey Michael Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Probable Cause: Disorderly Conduct
Wefel, William John Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired-Traffic DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant
October 26
Martin, Rayna Rea Probable Cause: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle
October 27
Dingels, Breanna Christine Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Voss, Tony Robert Jon Parole/Probation Violation: Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure
Wood, Brett Michael Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
October 28
Bjerke, Hannah Caroline Probable Cause: Traffic-Open Bottle Law; Possession-Crime Described-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Stoddard, Paul Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree-Contact Under 16 Significant Relationship-Multiple Acts-Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd Degree-Contact-2nd Degree-Contact-Fear Great Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Workman, Dylan Duane Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property-Damage to Prop-3rd Deg-Bias-Value Reduced $1-$500-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
October 29
Hafford, Alyssa Ann Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Disorderly Conduct-Arrest of Adult
Hughes, Timothy James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State
Lance, Running Free Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Larson, Scott Paul Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Peltier, Samantha Jo Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Premises of Another; Refuse to Depart-Arrest of Adult
Puckett, Joseph Keith Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Purull, Jesse Chad Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Sikkink, Amber Mae Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Skinaway, Perry Don Sr. Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Veek, Aaron Kelly Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
October 30
Bedell, Ricky James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Jones, Jason Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct
Mayer, Tristan Daniel Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Underage Drinking and Driving; Crime Described-Liquor-Consumption by Persons Under 21-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Schwarzkopf, Robert Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Failure to appear-Charged/Convicted Gross Misd/Misd-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.