Sheriff Report
October 10, 8:19 a.m. report of theft, White Oak Road, Pine City
October 10, 10:00 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 5th Avenue SW, Henriette
October 11, 7:00 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Lofty Pines Road, Pine City
October 11, 8:07 p.m., report of theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 11, 10:36 p.m., report of order violation, 8th Street SW, Pine City
October 12, 12:31 p.m., report of drug incident, Main Street S, Pine City
October 12, 3:43 p.m., report of damage to property, Silver Maple Street, Pine City
October 13, 9:09 a.m., report of disturbance, Main Street S, Pine City
October 13, 9:36 a.m., report of dead body, Westchester Drive, Pine City
October 13, 2:56 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
October 14, 3:11 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Crooked River Road, Pine City
October 15, 3:37 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Road NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 10
Kelly, Eugene Richard Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
McGrath, Gerard Joseph Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process-Assisted/Advised-Assault-4th Degree-Peace Officer-Physically Assaults-Domestict-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Collision-Failure to Notify Owner of Damaged Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Ramos, Jessica Marie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Strusz, Chelsey Marie Probable Cause: 5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
October 11
Bearhart, Waneta Ann Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Elling, Kyla Raine Pine County Warrant-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Disorderly Conduct
October 12
Harris, Sarah Natasha Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
Lowrie, Samuel Lloyd Hold For Other Agency-Con fined But Not Convicted-Failure to Appear-Gross Misd/Misd-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Schrieffer, Arleen Ann Probable Cause: Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 call-Domestic Assault- Misdemeanor Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
October 13
Hofford, Brady Laine Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
Scott, Anthony Winston Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Torgerson, Jolene Lynn Probable Cause: DWI-Second Degree-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
Workman, William Chris Probable Cause: Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another
October 14
Grass, Tory Elizabeth Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Felony Warrant
Grundmann, Kaylee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Fraud-Use-No Consent
Johnson, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Stromer, Kyle Jon Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Wilkie, Shawn Wayne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Williams, Merrick Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
October 15
Dillan, Courtney Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
Luna, Alan Jesus Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Palmer, Richard Edward Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test
Nelson, Anastasia Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Vehicular Homicide-Operate Motor Vehicle With Negligence-Under Influence Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
October 16
Bower, Dewayne Eugene Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Body Contains Any Amount Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.