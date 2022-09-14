Sheriff Report
September 5, 1:13 a.m., report of check welfare, Airport Road NE, Pine City
September 5, 4:50 p.m., report of child lost/found, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
September 5, 8:11 p.m., report of assist other agency, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
September 6, 7:29 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Beroun Crossing, Brook Park
September 6, 6:41 p.m., report of disturbance, Auburn Road, Grasston
September 6, 8:49 p.m., report of check welfare, Parkview Drive, Pine City
September 6, 8:51 p.m., report of criminal sex conduct, 8th Street SW, Pine City
September 6, 11:55 p.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 7, 5:19 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 9, 3:42 p.m., report of civil matter, 1st Street S, Brook Park
September 9, 5:55 p.m., report of civil matter, Pokegama Avenue W, Henriette
September 10, 1:18 a.m., report of check welfare, 7th Street SW, Pine City
September 10, 2:24 a.m., report of theft, Highway 70, Pine City
September 10, 8:55 p.m., report of customer trouble, 580th Street, Pine City
Jail Roster
September 5
Adelman, Elaina Paige Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Grosz, Amy Renee Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Presley, Dale Lee Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Disqualification
Schaeffer, Marvin Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Sweats, Darris Anthony II Probable Cause-Probable Cause-Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle-Driver Violation-Carry/Possess Pistol Without Permit-Public Place-Gross Misdemeanor-Second or Subsequent-Felony-Motor Vehicle Registration-Intent to Escape Tax-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Suspension
Watts, Ersel Jayme Summons: Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd-Contact Under 14-Actor > 36m Older
September 6
Carr, Nicole Marie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Pinc-Shaw, Jina May Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Staples, Spring Dawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Winsor, Jonathan David Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Confined-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
September 7
Benjamin, Sherry Under Sentence-Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Moore, Mekiel Martel Pine County Warrant-Bench Felony Warrant Issued by Pine-Drugs-1st Degree-Possess Schedule 50 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine
Salminen, Jessica Ann Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
September 8
Harvey, Justis David Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapons-Drive by Shooting Toward Occupied Motor Vehicle or Building
Lundquist, Nicole Marie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Olson, Pamela Sue Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bdily Harm on Another
Talarico, Cecily Ann Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified Warrant Issued by Itasca
Weiss, Rosalee Marie Pine County Warrant-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison
September 9
Dennis, Shawn Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Snickers, Kenneth John Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Taylor, Kendall Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Ziwicki, Sarah Beth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
September 10
Bigham, David Michael II Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
Christensen, May Dawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Gault, Marcus Lee Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Ladd, Robert Alvin Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Reed, Corrine Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
September 11
Davis, Karen Susan Probable Cause-Confined But Not Confined-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Heil, Lisa Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
Peterson, Evan James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Arrest of Adult
September 12
Mortenson, Jennifer Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
